The Long-Range Easter Weather Forecast for Every Australian Capital City

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: February 9, 2023 at 12:58 pm -
Filed to:easter
easter weekendweatherweather forecasts
Image: iStock

This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 7 until April 10. It’s the first significant break in the year, meaning it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays. Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.

What are seasonal predictions saying?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s long-range seasonal predictions for February through April, most of the country has an equal chance of either above or below average median rainfall. However, the west coast has a higher chance (60-70%) of below median rainfall.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 60-80% warmer than median for large parts of WA, southern QLD and Tasmania while areas of coastal NSW and eastern Victoria have a chance of below median maximum temperatures. Minimum temperatures have a greater than 70% chance to be warmed than median across most of the country.

Australian capital city weather forecasts

Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, via Accuweather.

Sydney

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 23-14°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 23-14°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 24-16°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 24-15°C
  • Weather: Mostly sunny

Melbourne

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 24-10°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 24-13°C
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 24-13°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 24-12°C
  • Weather: Mostly cloudy

Brisbane

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 26-17°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 26-18°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 26-18°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 27-17°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Canberra

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 22-6°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 22-6°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 23-9°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 22-5°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Darwin

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 34-24°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 35-24°C
  • Weather: Sunny, possible showers

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 35-24°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 35-23°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Adelaide

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 26-14°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 27-14°C
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 27-13°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 25-10°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Perth

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 28-17°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 27-17°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 28-17°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 28-16°C
  • Weather: Partly sunny

Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

