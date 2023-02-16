Here’s Your First Chilling Look at True Detective Season 4

True Detective fans have been waiting a while for another season. Well, let the wait be over and the hype can officially begin because Binge has given us a look at season 4 of True Detective which will be coming to our screens very soon.

What is True Detective about?

If you’re unfamiliar, True Detective burst onto the scene back in 2014 and quickly blew the collective minds of critics, audiences and awards shows with its gripping crime tale.

The series is an anthology with each new season featuring a new cast and a new crime.

Season 1 featured Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as homicide detectives with the Louisiana State Police, investigating the murder of a sex worker in 1995.

Season 2 followed detectives Paul (Taylor Kitsch), Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ani (Rachel McAdams) in California after they discover the body of a corrupt city manager on the side of a highway.

Season 3 starred Mahershala Ali as detective Wayne Hays who investigated the disappearance of two children in the Ozarks over three decades.

What is the plot of True Detective season 4?

Season 4 of True Detective has the subtitle Night Country and follows two new detectives as they race to solve an eerie crime.

The new season takes place in the long winter of Alaska on an Arctic research station. Here’s the synopsis from Binge:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.

Who is in the cast?

Following the trend of seasons past, True Detective: Night Country has managed to attract a stellar cast.

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster stars as Liz Danvers while actor and boxer Kali Reis plays Evangeline Navarro.

John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc and Joel D. Montgrand also star.

True Detective is created by Nic Pizzolatto, but Issa Lopez served as showrunner in season 4.

True Detective: Night Country Release Date

A release date for True Detective: Night Country hasn’t been announced yet, but with the release of these latest images, it can’t be too far away.

The series will land on HBO in the US and all the company has said is that season 4 is “coming soon”. Thanks for all the details there HBO.

Meet your new True Detectives.

The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO pic.twitter.com/max4kpK15p — True Detective (@TrueDetective) February 15, 2023

Aussies will be able to watch the new season as well as seasons 1-3 of True Detective on Binge.

