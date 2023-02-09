These Awesome PC Games Are $US5 ($7) or Less Right Now

Buying cheap video games is a much better value proposition than it used to be. Shopping around for cheap games back in the day usually meant you’d be getting what you paid for (anyone else remember browsing the under $US5 ($7) older/used section of EB Games?).

The beauty of time and technology is that games keep getting better, and time (and the advent of digital downloads) has made them cheaper. If you time it right, you can get pretty much any modern game for a great price — and $US5 ($7) or less is a really great price. Especially for these titles in the Star Wars and Metal Gear franchises, which are cheap enough right now to make your past self retroactively jealous.

Originally released in 2013 for the PS3, Xbox 360, and in 2014 for the PC, Revengeance is a spin-off of the Metal Gear series that takes place after Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. You play the sword-wielding cyborg Raiden as she cuts through her enemies in slow motion and steals their equipment. The game got a solid review from Kotaku, and you can download the game keys for $US4 ($6).89 ($7) right now from CD Keys (that’s 80% off).

The ninth game from the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Phantom Pain is set nine years after the events from Ground Zeroes. You’ll play as “Venom” Snake venturing into Soviet-occupied Afghanistan and Angola/Zaire border to get revenge on the people who nearly kill him at the end of Ground Zeroes. The game was originally released in 2015, when Kotaku called it “modern, fresh, and resoundingly different.” CD Keys is selling it for 89% off right now.

The Definitive Experience is a compilation that includes Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, plus all the extra content from both games, plus Metal Gear Online 3. The collection was originally released in 2016 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2016. You can get the codes to play on your PC for $US4 ($6).39 ($6) from CD Keys right now.

The Jedi Knight Collection is a series of five classic games originally released between 1995 and 2003. These first- and third-person shooters take place between a year after the events of A New Hope and a decade after Return of the Jedi. You’ll play as former Imperial officer Kyle Katarn as he defects to become a mercenary for the Rebel Alliance, and later trains as a Jedi and becomes an instructor for Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy.

The collection includes the following games:

Star Wars: Dark Forces (1995)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II (1997)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith (1998)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (2002)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (2003)

Star Wars: The Jedi Knight Collection is just $US4 ($6), or 80% off, at Fanatical until Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 AM ET (that’s tomorrow, as of this writing). I know Jedi are all about patience, but this is no time to lollygag.