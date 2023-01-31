The Best Air Fryers on Sale for Under $US100 ($139) Right Now

Air fryers are amazing, objectively speaking. The fact that you can crisp something up fast is great; doing so without the use of oil, even more impressive. If you’re curious about the science behind it, all you’re doing is removing moisture from the food faster than a conventional oven can. The faster you do it, the crispier the food gets gets. If you’re looking to finally join Team Air Fryer, we have some options for you.

The following air fryers are all currently discounted well below their list price, and some more than others. All are currently less than $US100 ($139), which is a small price to pay for your new favourite appliance.

This air fryer has a five-quart capacity and a dishwasher safe cooking basket. It has eight preset cooking options and can heat up to 400 degrees F. This model usually runs for about $US100 ($139), but you can get it right now from Best Buy — where it has a 4.6/5 based on 50 reviews — for $US63 ($87).

The five-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch’s cooking temps range from 200 to 400 degrees F. It has a display that alerts you when to flip your food over to ensure an even crisp. It usually runs between $US80 ($111) to $US100 ($139), according to Camelcamelcamel, but you can get it for $US60 ($83) at Amazon right now.

The Ninja Foodi DualZone allows you to cook two meals at different temperatures at the same time. It holds eight quarts total, with cooking temperature range between 105 and 450 degrees F. Per its price history on Honey it typically runs between $US200 ($278) and $US160 ($222), but you can grab one on sale right now for $US69 ($96).

The Beautiful 19019 air fryer holds six quarts of food and offers a cooking range between 90 and 400 degrees F. It has a 60-minute automatic shut-off function, which is a nice bonus if you often worry you forgot to turn something off. This fryer usually runs for $US88 ($122), according to Honey’s price history, but as of this writing, it is available for $US55 ($76) from Newegg.

If you’re looking for a cheaper, smaller capacity air fryer that will still get the job done, this one is a good bet. It offers a temperature range from 200- to 400-degrees F with a capacity of 2.6 quarts and a “shake function” that chimes halfway through cooking to remind you to shift your food around so it crisps evenly. Previously priced at around $US70 ($97), it now retails for $US50 ($69) — and you can get it for $US45 ($62) at Target right now.