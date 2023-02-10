Forget Football, Rihanna Is the Star of Super Bowl LVII: Here’s What to Expect

The countdown to the Super Bowl is on, and you know what that means! The Super Bowl Halftime Show is almost here.

If you’re an American Football lover or someone who tunes into the major sports event purely for the music (hello, me!), here is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Halftime Show for 2023.

What is the Halftime Show, again?

I’m going to go ahead and assume most of you know the answer to this… But in case you’ve never been introduced to the cultural phenomenon that is the Super Bowl, I’ll break it down for you.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is an iconic music performance that is scheduled for the 30-minute break between the second and third quarters of the NFL football match. The performances tend to run for around 12 to 14 minutes, and the calibre of artists who take to the stage is pretty damn premium.

Who is performing the Halftime Show at the 2023 Super Bowl?

Like you don’t already know.

This year, the artist taking to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show is none other than Rihanna. This is massive, as the artist has left fans hungry for new music and live performances for years.

It’s pretty safe to say people are excited about this one. And if you’d like a teaser, the NFL and Apple Music have released a short trailer for the Rihanna performance for you to froth over.

When does Rihanna take the stage?

If you’d like to mark your calendar, the Rihanna Halftime Show is set for Monday, February 13. The game is expected to kick off at 10:30 am AEDT.

Rihanna’s Apple Music Press Conference

On February 10 at a fresh 4:00 am AEDT, Rihanna sat down with Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis for the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. The interview was streamed on Apple Music’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages.

In the interview with Alexis for Apple Music, Rihanna shared her reservations about doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but explained that “when you become a mum, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything”.

“And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that,” she continued.

And when it comes to the show itself, the only thing she gave away was that it’s action-packed.

“…it just, from the time it starts, it just never ends until it’s like the very last second. Now I’m saying too much? But it’s a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it does.”

During the chat, Rihanna also announced the launch of a new short movie, Run This Town, filmed on Rihanna Drive in Barbados. You can check it out below – it’s quite a touching watch.

What else should I know?

If you’d like to reacquaint yourself with Rihanna’s biggest tracks ahead of the Halftime Show performance, Apple Music has your education journey ready here. You can also listen along to Apple Music Radio as it counts down to the big day with Rihanna-inspired programs like Halftime Hype Radio and Live from Super Bowl LVII.

Additionally, you can get your body ready for the performance by covering yourself in Savage x Fenty’s ‘Game Day’ collection of jerseys, tees, hats and more.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.