Netflix’s Queen Charlotte Is About to Make Its Royal Debut

Bridgerton fans, look alive. Your next period-drama obsession is on its way. Fans of the effortlessly fabulous character of Queen Charlotte should get thyselves ready because Netflix is bringing you a new series all about her.

If you’re looking interested in learning all there is to know about Netflix’s new Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, here is your guide.

What is Netflix’s Queen Charlotte all about?

Shonda Rhimes brings us back into the world of Bridgerton with this Netflix prequel all about – the Queen – Queen Charlotte’s earlier life and her romance with her husband, King George III.

Per IMDb, the show’s synopsis reads as follows:

The rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte.

Netflix recently shared a more in-depth look at the series, however, highlighting that it will give fans further insight into the Queen’s backstory, as well as hints about the Bridgerton storyline, too.

The series introduces a young Charlotte (India Amarteifio), who is only starting to understand her power — and the meaning of love. We meet young Charlotte as she embarks on her life-changing marriage with young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and enters a ton very different from the one seen in Bridgerton. Naturally, a fearless leader like Charlotte is the one spearheading a societal shift that will lead to generations of change in the Bridgerton world. Although Queen Charlotte is dedicated to unraveling the past, it will also give fans a peek into the present-day lives of the Bridgerton coterie. (Well, their 19th-century lives, anyway.) So the series is also a can’t-miss for those thirsty to out-gossip Lady Whistledown come Bridgerton Season 3.

Who is in the Bridgerton prequel?

Queen Charlotte will be headed up by mostly new faces, but Bridgerton fans will be happy to know a few familiar ones will be showing up throughout the series too.

India Amarteifio stars as Young Queen Charlotte and Eric Tiede plays an ‘Attendant’. Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta, Arsema Thomas is Young Agatha Danbury, Connie Jenkins-Greig joins as Young Violet Ledger and Corey Mylchreest plays Young King George.

Golda Rosheuvel returns as Queen Charlotte alongside Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Ledger Bridgerton and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury.

Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: Can I see a trailer?

Our first sneak peek at the series came by way of Netflix TUDUM, which showed a glimpse of Queen Charlotte’s relationship with King George. Since, we’ve been treated to an official teaser trailer for the show too, which you can catch below.

When can I watch the show?

We still have a while to do before this royal debut, but Queen Charlotte is set to drop on Netflix Australia on May 4.

In the interim, you can catch Seasons 1-2 of Bridgerton on Netflix (although this prequel requires no prior knowledge of the series), and you can read about Season 3 of Bridgerton next here.