NSW State Election: Here’s Your Basic Guide to Voting Day

Alright, NSW – listen up, because the State election is coming up, and there are a few things you need to know ahead of voting day. The Dominic Perrottet government and Chris Minns-led opposition are getting themselves ready for the upcoming election, so it’s a good idea that you do the same.

Let’s dive in.

When is the NSW State election?

Voting day is coming up quickly – NSW locals will be heading to the polls on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. If you’d like to have your say ahead of the big day, however, Early Voting opens on March 18 and will be open until March 24.

Where do I vote?

You can use this online tool to find your electorate and see which voting locations are open for the NSW State election. It’s worth understanding here that NSW has been divided into 93 different districts, so you’ll need to take a peek to find out which one you belong to.

There is also the option of a postal vote, which you can learn more about here. Applications for postal votes are open now. This is one of the recommended options for interstate and international voters.

Who are we voting for in the NSW State election?

In this election, NSW locals will be voting for the representative for their district in the Legislative Assembly. We will also be asked to have a say on 21 of the 42 members of the Legislate Council.

Here’s a quick guide to filling out your ballot on the day, because we all know that stuff can be overwhelming to some.

Am I enrolled to vote?

If you are not yet enrolled or need to check that your details are up to date ahead of the NSW State election, you can do that on the NSW Electoral Commission website here.

Once you’ve got those details sorted you can sign up for election reminders (via text or email) so that you never have to feel that last-minute panic of “OMG I need to vote today” again.

Other details worth noting

If you or someone you know needs assistance voting in the NSW State election in a language other than English, you can find information on how to access support on that here.

Voters who are blind or have low vision can use telephone-assisted voting in this election from March 20.