It’s Our Pleasure to Inform You That Normal Has 30% Off Its Best-Selling Sex Toys

To celebrate the hallmark holiday that is Valentine’s Day, Aussie sex toy start-up NORMAL is having a huge sale where you can score 30% off sitewide. Because everyone deserves to enjoy a good orgasm cum 14 February, no matter what your status is — single, coupled up, situationship.

The big sale runs for the entire month of February and includes all of NORMAL’s cult-famous vibrators. So if you’re still looking to get your lover (or yourself) the perfect Valentine’s Day gift while saving some cash, this is your chance.

To score the hefty discount, you’ll need to enter the code JUSTTHEORGASMSTHANKS at the checkout — and for your new vibe to arrive in time for V-Day, you’ll need to place your order by 10 February and select express shipping.

Now, let’s find you the perfect vibe, shall we?

Our picks from NORMAL’s 30% off sale

Billie, $160

For vulva owners, we’re going to recommend NORMAL’s beginner-friendly palm vibrator, Billie. It can be used for clitoral stimulation while masturbating or during sex. It can also stimulate other erogenous zones like the labia, perineum, anus, nipples and more.

Quinn, $225

If you’re someone who prefers the feelings and sensations of oral sex, the air-pulsing pleasure of Quinn is a perfect choice. This clitoral vibrator uses pulsing airwaves and vibrating motions to mimic the feeling of sucking on the 8,000 nerve endings in the clit.

Darcy, $225

Looking for something a little more versatile? NORMAL’s Darcy has you covered. It’s a G-spot vibrator that offers full penetration, G-spot and clitoral orgasms, all with a flick of the wrist.

Flynn, $160

Then we’ve also got Flynn, the vibrating c-ring that sits around the base of a penis, applying pressure to intensify erections and orgasms.

Piper, $225

Made for blended stimulation, Piper is NORMAL’s hot take on a classic rabbit vibrator.

Charlie, $225

Charlie is your classic wand vibrator that’s versatile enough for solo or partnered use.

The sex toys don’t stop there, you can check out NORMAL’s full range right here.