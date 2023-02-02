Your Days of Being a Netflix Leech Are Numbered [Updated]

It looks like the days of leeching off your family’s Netflix account are about to come to an end. The streamer has been threatening to end password sharing for years now, but Netflix’s latest earnings report confirms it’s about to make good on that threat.

When is password sharing on Netflix ending?

Since Netflix reported its first loss in subscribers last year, the streamer has been doing all sorts of things to push new revenue, including launching a new ad-supported subscription tier.

In its January earnings report, Netflix confirmed it plans to roll out paid sharing widely in Q1 of 2023. This means we can expect password sharing to end by March 2023.

Looks like Netflix really is getting sick of the old ten-people-sharing-one-account trick. On the plus side, you can now kick all the leeches off your account. Withholding a Netflix password is a God-like power, after all.

How will password sharing work?

Essentially, what Netflix plans to do is end account sharing – that is, multiple users from different households signing into an account with the same password. The company estimates over 100 million households share passwords which, in its eyes, is a lot of potential subscribers who could be using their own accounts.

The streamer plans to replace this with ‘paid sharing’, which is an option that allows members to pay extra to share their account with anyone outside of their household. (Despite already being one of the most expensive streaming services around.)

FAQ pages on Netflix in regions that are already trailing password sharing (such as Chile and Peru) have given some more detail on how this will work.

It seems that account holders will have to nominate a primary location and devices must connect to the Wi-Fi of the primary location at least once every 31 days to remain on the account.

This works for family or friends who are able to visit each other and connect their devices every month, but effectively kills off any long-distance sharing or signing in on devices like TVs.

If you’re travelling or away from the primary location for a long period of time? Apparently in that case the account holder can receive a code that they can share with the person who is travelling in order to verify their device.

There are still no further details regarding Netflix’s paid sharing add-on or how much it will cost to add extra members to your account.

Consider this your warning to sort out your account access before you’re potentially cut off in a couple of months.

We’ll keep you posted on more details about Netflix’s paid password sharing as we learn more.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.