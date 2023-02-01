Make This Decadent Nutella-Banana Lava Cake

My beef with chocolate fondant cake, or any lava cake that relies on an undercooked centre, is that you have to sit in front of the oven window waiting for the precise moment to remove the cake, then un-mould its screaming hot, delicate cake-body from the pan without destroying it. There’s enough stress in other parts of life; I’d like to keep it out of my baking, thank you.

I put a few specific demands on myself while developing this recipe: The centre had to stay gooey even with a fully cooked batter, the ingredient list had to be short and accessible, and it needed to use a binder other than eggs. Eggs are a highly priced commodity at the moment; I’d like to save mine for an omelette, or this heavy cream scramble. This simple cake checks all the boxes, with potent flavour from very purposefully chosen ingredients. The outside of the cake is tender and slightly sweet, while the centre is a melty chocolate-hazelnut flavour-bomb. No extracts, eggs, or extra sugar needed.

The batter is rather straightforward. The “lava” centre is just a dollop of isolated, unadulterated Nutella. It becomes gooey when heated, so why mess with something that’s perfect? Instead of eggs, I use the powerful, flavorful binding force of a mashed banana. Nutella and banana are legendary partners, and in this case they solve a resource-related problem as well.

You’ll need two or three ramekins, depending on their size. I ended up using three six-ounce ramekins, so if you have bigger or smaller ones you can adjust accordingly. Butter and flour them, and set aside on a baking sheet. Combine the flour and baking powder in a small bowl. In a measuring cup, melt the butter, and mash a ripe banana into it. If you want little specks of banana to remain in the batter, use a fork. For a smoother look, use a small food processor or an immersion blender to smooth out the banana bits. Whisk in the Nutella. Add the flour mixture to your wet ingredients and mix until just combined and no flour remains visible. The batter will be thick, similar to a muffin batter.

Split half of the mixture amongst the ramekins, and carefully spread the top to make an even layer of batter. Use a spoon and press a divot into the centre of the batter, but try not to go through to the bottom. Drop a heaping teaspoon of Nutella into the divot in the centre of each ramekin. Use the rest of the batter to top the cakes, and enclose the centre. Bake in a 180°C oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Let the cakes cool for a few minutes, un-mould onto a plate, and enjoy while still hot.

This recipe uses three six-ounce ramekins. Be careful to protect your hands when un-moulding, as ramekins stay hot for a long time. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream, ice cream, or unadorned. Any leftover cake can be wrapped and stored in the fridge for up to a week. Revive it in the microwave in 10-second blasts until it feels hot.

Nutella Banana Lava Cake

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons salted butter, melted

1 banana ripe

½ cup Nutella, plus a few teaspoons for the lava centres

1 scant cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly butter and flour the ramekins to prepare them. Place them on a sheet tray.

In a small bowl, stir the flour and baking powder to combine. In a measuring cup, combine the melted butter and mash or blend the banana into it. Completely whisk in the ½ cup of Nutella. Whisk in the dry ingredients until just combined.

Use half of the batter to cover the bottom of the ramekins. Press a dent in the centre of the batter and fill it with a heaping teaspoon of Nutella. Use the rest of the batter, split amongst the ramekins to finish the cakes and encapsulate the Nutella. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the batter springs back when gently pressed. Unmold and serve the cakes while still hot. Alternatively, forget the unmolding and serve the cakes in the ramekins. (Just remember: They’re hot!)