Everything You Need to Know About Magnesium Oil, Including Where to Buy it

Bree Grant

Published 30 mins ago: February 24, 2023 at 1:23 pm
Over the last few years, we’ve seen magnesium supplements pop up in various forms — liquids, powders, capsules and, more recently, magnesium oil. But what’s the difference between oral magnesium and a topically applied oil?

What is magnesium oil?

Magnesium oil, aka topical magnesium, technically isn’t an oil but a combination of magnesium chloride flakes and water that almost feels oily when applied to the skin. Magnesium chloride is an easy-to-absorb form of magnesium that has the potential to raise nutrient levels within the body when applied topically.

What are the potential benefits of magnesium oil?

The body needs nutrients like magnesium to function. Magnesium can help regulate the nervous system, improve muscle function, help stabilise both blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and support bone health. While there have been a lot of studies on ingestible magnesium supplements to support the above claims, magnesium oil is still a relatively new variation of the supplement, so research is limited.

Alleviate muscular pain

When applied topically, magnesium oil can help alleviate muscular and nerve pain. That’s why magnesium-infused bath salt, magnesium oils and lotions have become increasingly popular among athletes and people.

Minimise cramps

If your body is low on magnesium, you may experience more frequent muscle spasms or cramping. This is especially true for women going through the second half of their cycle as the levels of the mineral drop, which may lead to more pain. Elevated levels of magnesium in the body may help minimise cramping and spasms.

Better sleep

Studies have shown that magnesium can help to keep GABA (a neurotransmitter that has a calming effect on your nervous system) levels balanced throughout the body. A neutral GABA level can reduce stress, anxiety and improve sleep quality.

Where to buy magnesium oil

