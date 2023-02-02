15 Stylish Pieces From Kmart’s New Living Range That Are Under $100

Calling all interior design obsessives. Kmart Australia has officially launched its new Living Range for February, and it is jaw-dropping. Hitting Kmart websites and stores across the country as of February 1, the range is described as “timeless, natural and urban” – but on seeing the range at a sneak peek this week, the words we are stuck on are calming and cosy.

From fresh rug designs to new lamps and sleek mirrors, the range is the perfect collection for folks seeking to update their homes on the cheap. In fact, we have pulled together a list of our favourite items that cost under $100 each.

We do need to take a moment to highlight the $159 Ada Boucle Chair because it’s bloody gorgeous. But aside from that, we’re sticking to the cheap and cheerful items today.

15 items from Kmart’s new living range under $100

Fraser Rattan Bookshelf – $99.00

Bamboo Inlay Table – $59.00

Arched Bedside Table – $39.00

Knot-Shaped Pillar Candle – $5.00

Arch Shaped Pillar Candle – $5.00

Scalloped Circular Mirror – $35.00

Wave Decor Bowl – $15.00

6 Amber Wavy Hiball Glasses – $14.00

Finn 16 Piece Cutlery Set – $12.00

4 Linear Coupe Champagne Glasses – $16.00

Aspen Rug, Small – $29.00

Verona Floor Lamp – $89.00

Wavy Line Table Runner – $12.00

Bamboo Towel Ladder – $29.00

Anita Table Lamp – $35.00

On the new range, Kmart’s Divisional Merchandise Manager, Meryn Serong, said:

“Our customers are constantly looking for new and affordable ways to refresh and update the spaces within their home and we are proud to be able to bring the latest home and décor trends from across the globe to Australia. This season, it’s about creating gentle, restful nooks within the home, whilst still injecting personality via pops of colour, unique textures and nostalgic shapes and angles.”

Cherie Barber, a renovation expert who has partnered with Kmart for the living range’s launch, explained at a preview event that many of these pieces have been designed in a way that allows for individualism. A few cheap and creative tweaks – a lick of paint or some stick-on tiles – and you’ve got a piece that is uniquely yours.

The new Kmart Living Range for February is available in stores and online now, so get shopping. These items are going to move fast.

This article on Kmart Australia’s homewares collection has been updated since its original publish date.