Super Bowl LVII Is Here: This Is Where Aussies Can Watch It Live

America’s biggest sporting event of the year, the 2023 NFL Super Bowl, is here. The event is taking place on Monday, February 13, 2023, so here is everything you need to know about the game, including how you can watch the action from Australia.

Everything there is to know about the 2023 Super Bowl

What time is the Super Bowl airing in Australia?

The Super Bowl is currently slated for February 12 in the US, which translates to Monday the 13th for Australians.

In 2022, the game kicked off at 3:30 pm PST, which means Aussies can expect to catch the game at these times in 2023:

10:30 am AEDT (NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS)

9:30 am AEST (QLD)

9:00 am ACST (NT)

10:oo am ACDT (SA)

7:30 am AWST (WA)

The game typically runs for about 3.5 hours, so plan your snacks well.

As for location, the event is set to be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Australia

In 2023, the Super Bowl will be broadcast live on Channel 7 from 10:00 am AEDT.

Over on catch-up service 7plus and 7mate, coverage will kick off at 9:00 am AEDT. Last year, it was also shown on ESPN for those with a Foxtel subscription and Kayo for those with a streaming sub. You can expect much the same for 2023.

There is also the option of venturing out to watch the Super Bowl LVII at your local pub or sports bar if they’re opening up early for the big game.

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

At this point, we all know that the Super Bowl is not just for football fans. The event gets a whole lot of attention for the sport (of course), but it also wins a not-insignificant amount of attention for its Halftime Show.

Do you remember the moment that was the JLo, Shakira performance in 2020?

Anyway. For 2023 it’s been announced that Rihanna will be headlining the Halftime Show, which marks her first live performance in over five years.

You can read all about Rihanna’s upcoming performance here.

Who is playing this year?

Last year’s champions were the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23 – 20 and on their home playing field, no less.

In 2023, we know that the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be going up against them after taking down the Cincinnati Bengals.

How about the ads?

Will there be more Super Bowl ads to look out for in 2023? But of course! A lot of companies will be pumping money into advertising to gain those coveted Super Bowl slots next year.

Sadly, we won’t see the local US ads in our broadcasts of the Super Bowl in Australia, but keep an eye out for all the major ads online afterwards. We’ll do our best to keep you posted on the ads turning heads when the time comes.

This article has been updated to feature news regarding the 2023 Super Bowl LVII.