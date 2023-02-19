How to Fly to Japan This Fall for Less Than $US400 ($555) Each Way

Is Japan one of your bucket-list destinations? Did you have to cancel your plans to attend the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and now want to try to again, except this time without the sports?

Whether you’ve wanted to visit Japan for decades, or since you started reading this article, you’re in luck: A major airline recently dropped fares on nonstop flights to Tokyo this fall. Here’s what you need to know in order to track down and book the tickets before they’re gone.

How to find airfare to Japan for less than $US400 ($555) each way

This pointer comes to us from a recent article from The Points Guy on the availability of nonstop flights between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on American Airlines for $US287 ($398) each way, travelling in August, September, and October 2023.

The unusually affordable fare come as a response to a relatively new arrival on the scene: Japanese low-cost carrier Zipair, which is offering one-way flights from Los Angeles to Tokyo for less than $US400 ($555) each way during the same period.

To find the American Airlines flights, The Points Guy recommends browsing on Google Flights, then booking directly with the airlines. Along with Zipair and AA, you’ll also see some reasonable one-way fares on nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Tokyo on Singapore Airlines, with prices hovering around the $US400 ($555) mark. After that, it’s Delta, coming in with fares on the equivalent route starting around $US560 ($777).

At the moment, Zipair has routes from Tokyo-Narita International Airport to three U.S. Cities: Los Angeles, Honolulu, and San José, California. The airline also has additional routes within Asia, between Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Seoul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok-Swan Napoom International Airport, and Changi-Singapore Changi International Airport.