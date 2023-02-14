How to Win Yourself a Valentine’s Day Treat at Guzman y Gomez Today

Everyone deserves a treat on Valentine’s Day, whether you’re sharing it with someone or not. In fact, why should it just be on Valentine’s Day? You deserve a treat every week of the year and that’s exactly what Guzman y Gomez is offering with its Churro Sundae giveaway.

In celebration of all things love, Guzman y Gomez is giving customers the chance to win a year’s worth of its iconic Churro Sundaes for both you and your special someone. Or you can just hog it all and get double the sundaes.

If you didn’t know, along with slinging some of the best Mexican food around, GYG has expanded into the ice cream trade with signature soft serve. The restaurant now offers vanilla soft-serve cones and churro sundaes on its menu.

The sundaes are particularly noteworthy. The flagship churro sundae is made up of GYG’s creamy vanilla soft serve (which is free from preservatives and artificial flavours) which is topped with either Dulce de Leche or Chocolate Sauce and includes a warm churro to cap it all off. This would typically cost you $5.50 in-store, or you can try your luck on Valentine’s Day and get a whole year of them for free.

If you want to have a shot at winning this epic treat all you need to do is order from a Guzman y Gomez restaurant today (aka Valentine’s Day) via the GYG app (you’ll need to be a GOMEX rewards member) or scan your GOMEX barcode when you place an order in store.

The prize will come in the form of two GYG gift cards equating to the amount of a churro sundae for every week of the year. You love to see it.

A reminder that this offer is only valid on Valentine’s Day orders, so you’ll need to put a Guzman y Gomez meal on your schedule today if you want to be in the running to win. Luckily, they make some pretty tasty stuff, so it’s a win regardless.