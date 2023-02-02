‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
7 Tasty Guzman Y Gomez Menu Items That Cost Less Than $10

Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: February 2, 2023 at 12:57 pm -
Filed to:food
guzman y gomezGYG
Image: Guzman y Gomez

Let’s not lie about it, it’s expensive out there right now. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up all the good things in your life and resort to eating 2 Minute Noodles forever. Why? Because the unrivalled Mexican restaurant chain Guzman y Gomez has a bunch of cheap items available that won’t cost you more than $10.

Pairing nutrition with flavour, GYG’s menu is full of great meal options that won’t break the bank. Here are some items to consider the next time you’re there.

Cheap Guzman y Gomez menu items

Guac or Avo on toast 

GYG avocado toast menu
Image: Guzman y Gomez

One slice of GYG’s freshly prepared avo or guac on toast will only cost you $4, with two slices costing a mere $6.50. You see? You can eat your avo toast and buy a house too (although maybe not right now).

Coffee

Coffee at GYG has to be one of the cheapest around town with a small cup costing you only $2 on the GYG app, which also allows you to pre-order and skip the queue.

Corn chips & Guac

If a snack is all you’re after, a bag of GYG’s corn chips and fresh guac will only set you back $6.

Tacos

GYG’s $3 tacos are specifically designed for those who just want a signature taco quickly and cheaply. They don’t offer much customisation, but you will get a classic hard shell taco stuffed with ground beef, cheese and lettuce, which is all you really need.

Mini Chicken Burrito Bowl

guzman y gomez cheap menu
Image: Guzman y Gomez

GYG’s minis range is perfect for those who want a full meal but don’t want to overdo it. A Mini Chicken Burrito Bowl will cost you $8.90 and give you a healthy, filling bowl stuffed with grilled free-range chicken, pico de Gallo salsa, cheese, rice, beans and more.

Quesadilla

From $4 you can snag yourself one of GYG’s popular cheesy quesadillas, which is kind of like a Mexican toasted sandwich. You’ll get a flour tortilla stuffed with melted Monterey Jack cheese. From $8.20 you can begin to stuff them with fillings like chicken, pork, beef, or mushroom.

Soft Serve Cone

If you’re after a quick and easy dessert, GYG is slinging its new soft-serve ice cream cones for just $1 with the GYG app. Alternatively, you can upgrade your dessert to a sundae for under $5.

Looking for more bang for your buck? Here are the best value-for-money menu items at Guzman y Gomez, and while you’re at it, here’s how to order them like a pro.

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

