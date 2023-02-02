7 Tasty Guzman Y Gomez Menu Items That Cost Less Than $10

Let’s not lie about it, it’s expensive out there right now. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up all the good things in your life and resort to eating 2 Minute Noodles forever. Why? Because the unrivalled Mexican restaurant chain Guzman y Gomez has a bunch of cheap items available that won’t cost you more than $10.

Pairing nutrition with flavour, GYG’s menu is full of great meal options that won’t break the bank. Here are some items to consider the next time you’re there.

Cheap Guzman y Gomez menu items

Guac or Avo on toast

One slice of GYG’s freshly prepared avo or guac on toast will only cost you $4, with two slices costing a mere $6.50. You see? You can eat your avo toast and buy a house too (although maybe not right now).

Coffee

Coffee at GYG has to be one of the cheapest around town with a small cup costing you only $2 on the GYG app, which also allows you to pre-order and skip the queue.

Corn chips & Guac

If a snack is all you’re after, a bag of GYG’s corn chips and fresh guac will only set you back $6.

Tacos

GYG’s $3 tacos are specifically designed for those who just want a signature taco quickly and cheaply. They don’t offer much customisation, but you will get a classic hard shell taco stuffed with ground beef, cheese and lettuce, which is all you really need.

Mini Chicken Burrito Bowl

GYG’s minis range is perfect for those who want a full meal but don’t want to overdo it. A Mini Chicken Burrito Bowl will cost you $8.90 and give you a healthy, filling bowl stuffed with grilled free-range chicken, pico de Gallo salsa, cheese, rice, beans and more.

Quesadilla

From $4 you can snag yourself one of GYG’s popular cheesy quesadillas, which is kind of like a Mexican toasted sandwich. You’ll get a flour tortilla stuffed with melted Monterey Jack cheese. From $8.20 you can begin to stuff them with fillings like chicken, pork, beef, or mushroom.

Soft Serve Cone

If you’re after a quick and easy dessert, GYG is slinging its new soft-serve ice cream cones for just $1 with the GYG app. Alternatively, you can upgrade your dessert to a sundae for under $5.

Looking for more bang for your buck? Here are the best value-for-money menu items at Guzman y Gomez, and while you’re at it, here’s how to order them like a pro.