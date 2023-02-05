Grammy Awards 2023: Who Is Up for a Trophy and Who Is Hitting the Stage This Year?

The Grammy Awards are back for 2023, music fans. If you’re excited to hear everything there is to know about the major music event and nominations, keep reading because we’ve pulled together a list of every important detail regarding the 2023 Grammy Awards and how to watch the event from Australia.
When and where are the 2023 Grammy Awards held?
The 2023 Grammys, officially known as the 65th Grammy Awards, will air live on Sunday, February 5, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as confirmed by the Recording Academy. This translates to Monday, February 6 in Australia – it’s set to begin airing at 12:00 pm.
Nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards were released on November 15, but we will get into that later.
What are the Grammys?
The Grammy Awards night, which is lauded as one of the biggest events in the music industry, is centred on recognising the work of music artists.
Awards nominations are submitted and voted on by members of the Recording Academy. There’s a whole process that goes into selecting nominees and naming award recipients that you can read about here.
Updates to the voting process were announced in 2021 following criticism from previous years.
Who is hosting and who is performing?
Hold onto your panties, everyone. Harry Styles has been confirmed as one of the performers hitting the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards just yet. Styles will join the likes of Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras this year.
And, as Billboard has reported, Trevor Noah has been confirmed as host of the Grammys awards night for the third time in a row.
How do I watch the Grammys awards night in Australia?
Last year, Network 7 was the one to air the awards night in Australia. This year, however, airing rights have been passed over to the Nine Network. You can tune in live here.
E! News will most likely continue its long-running coverage of the red carpet. According to the Grammy’s official website, there will be a live stream of the awards on Paramount+ too.
New Grammy categories
Back in June, the Recording Academy announced the introduction of five new Grammy Awards categories.
These categories include Songwriter Of The Year; Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
Who are the nominees for the 2023 Grammys?
Nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on November 15, 2022.
Beyoncé is leading the pack in terms of nominations with nine nods across several different categories for her album Renaissance. The latest nominations see her as the most nominated female artist ever.
Kendrick Lamar is closely following behind Beyoncé will a total of eight nominations. Adele and Brandi Carlile are both tired with seven nominations each.
Bad Bunny also made history for having the first all-Spanish project nominated for Album Of The Year.
You can find the full list of contenders here. In terms of the biggest gongs of the evening, however, here are the Grammy Award nominations and winners you want to know about.
Grammy Award for Record Of The Year nominations 2023
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
- ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
- Adele – Easy On Me
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul
- Mary J. Blige -Good Morning Gorgeous
- Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – You And Me On The Rock
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Harry Styles – As It Was
Last year, Silk Sonic won Record Of The Year with their song Leave The Door Open.
Congrats Record Of The Year Winner – “Leave The Door Open” @silksonic @BrunoMars @AndersonPaak ✨ #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/RTT1XLDX3J— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Grammy Award for Album Of The Year nominations
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).
- ABBA – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
- Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- Lizzo – Special
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Last year, Jon Batiste took home Album Of The Year with his album We Are.
Congratulations Album Of The Year Winner – ‘We Are’ @JonBatiste #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UJPztlDWy9— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Grammy Award for Song Of The Year nominations
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
- Sara Davis, Gayle, Dave Pittenger – abcdefu
- Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas – About Damn Time
- Liz Rose, Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Harry Styles – As It Was
- Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby, Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
- Beyoncé, S. Cater, Terius “The Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart – Break My Soul
- Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin – Easy On Me
- Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts, Nicholas Warwar – God Did
- Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, Matt Schaeffer – The Heart Part 5
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Grammy Award for Best New Artist nominations 2023
This Grammy category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Last year’s Grammy winner for Best New Artist was none other than Olivia Rodrigo.
Congrats Best New Artist – @oliviarodrigo 💜 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/WO1vkOjzjs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
If you’re wondering who is expected to take home a trophy in 2023, Billboard has released its predictions for the Grammys this year, and competition is fierce.
It has put its money behind Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Record of the Year and Beyonce’s Renaissance as the front-runner for Album of the Year.
