Emma Sleep’s 55% Off Valentine’s Day Sale Will Give You the Lay You Deserve

Friends, we don’t need to tell you how important a good night’s sleep is — and putting up with that old lump you call a mattress is doing absolutely nothing to help matters. The good news is that Emma Sleep is slashing prices by up to 55% during its Valentine’s Day sale.

This means, from now until 19 February, you can score the Emma Comfort mattress from $574.50 (usually $1,149), the Diamond Mattress from $1,124.55 (usually $2,499), the Emma Signature Bed for $549.50 (usually $1,099), the Emma Diamond Hybrid Pillow, $150 (usually $300), and the Emma Sofa Bed, $1,799.50 (usually $3,999).

Emma’s also slinging 50% off its new Wooden Bed (from $799.50, usually $1,599) and bed base (from $599.50, usually $1,199) if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to freshen up your room.

Scroll to check out Emma’s Valentine’s Day sale below.

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. Yep, that means if your partner is a restless sleeper, you won’t feel a thing.

You can shop the Emma Comfort Mattress from $574.50 (usually $1,149) here.

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier. Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so you’ll never wake up sweating again. It’s also has everything else you need for a good sleep, like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring-enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $1,112.10 (usually $2,499) here.

Emma Sleep’s new timber bed frame is a beautiful, traditional frame crafted from eco-responsible, FSC-certified pine wood and features two additional draws for under-the-bed storage space. It can also be completely assembled tool-free.

You can shop Emma Wooden Bed from $799.50 (usually $1,599) here.

If you’re someone who loves entertaining house guests but has minimal space, you’re going to fall in love with Emma’s new Sofa Bed. Assembling in a matter of minutes, the Sofa Bed converts from a three-seater lounge into a queen bed that’s comfortable, supportive and as of right now, even more affordable.

You can shop the Emma Sofa Bed $1,799.55 (usually $3,999) here.

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma’s Diamond Hybrid Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Hybrid Pillow $150 (usually $300) here.

This is just a small taste of Emma’s Valentine’s Day sale. You can check out everything that’s on offer here.