Heather Fawcett’s Cosy Fantasy About Faeries Will Enchant You Until Its Last Page

The world of BookTok can be an intimidating space if you’re new to reading. With reviews thrown at you left, right and centre, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been deceived by a book or two. With countless fantasy romances being recommended to me, Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett is one of the very few that have enchanted me from the very first page. As a reader with a weakness for all things fantasy, who has been chasing the faerie romance high of Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses series, I couldn’t wait to devour this book.

Please note this is a spoiler-free review.

What is Heather Fawcett’s cosy fantasy about?

While some of you may recognise Heather Fawcett from her previous young adult books, such as Even The Darkest Stars, this is the author’s first foray into adult fiction. Her latest novel is about an introverted scholar, the eponymous Emily Wilde, whose dream is to compile the world’s first encyclopaedia on faeries. While she’s an expert in her own right, she struggles with recognition since her dear friend and academic rival, Wendell Bambleby, constantly steals the show.

In an attempt to find her own standing, Emily takes off to a remote village in Norway that’s said to be home to The Hidden Ones, a never-before-studied race of fae that are as dangerous as they are elusive. Yet, Emily feels herself pulled towards a different mystery when the ever-infuriating Wendell invites himself into her temporary abode. Suddenly, Emily’s fae-riddled mind begins to wonder – who is Wendell Bambleby really, and what does he want with her?

Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries is a mix between light academia and cosy fantasy. For those unfamiliar, both are emerging subgenres of fiction. While not as popular as dark academia, light academia shares the same university or education-based settings and closely adheres to the pursuit of knowledge as its primary theme. It veers away from the topic of forbidden knowledge that dark academia tends to explore, instead sticking to lighter themes such as friendship, mushy romance and all things whimsy.

Cosy fantasy is a subgenre that is growing in popularity, especially among the BookTok community. While most fantasy novels feature epic races against time and the state of the universe being threatened, cosy fantasy transports readers instead into a peaceful, low-stakes fictional world. Notable examples include Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree and The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune.

What to expect from Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries

Opening Heather Fawcett’s foray into adult fantasy felt like taking a step into the unknown. From the title alone, it’s hard to guess what kind of adventure you’re being promised, regardless of the blurb on the reverse side. The epistolary structure of the novel is a welcome breath of fresh air that feels underused, if not forgotten, in modern fantasy. Select pages are punctuated by Emily’s charming fictional footnotes, a clever play that heightens its light academia theme.

The combination itself is deeply immersive, effectively planting you in Emily’s mind, privy to her thoughts and memories. What commanded my attention was Emily’s voice: thorough, erudite and unflinchingly quirky. She’s a resourceful protagonist, able to effortlessly draw on her knowledge to deal with all manners of fae. The one thing Emily isn’t skilled in is people.

While Emily manages to offend a lot of people throughout her story, there is a whimsical charm to her interactions. Oblivious yet self-aware, Emily doesn’t aspire to be anything more than she is and thankfully, her rival/friend Wendell Bambleby doesn’t expect her to be either.

Something that I greatly admired in Fawcett’s novel is the autistic-coding that simmers behind Emily’s exchanges. Her obsession with her book and the fae alongside her introverted nature pave the way for a credible and positive representation that celebrates people with autism. Unlike other novels, Emily Wilde proves that autism is a superpower in itself and that those diagnosed with it are just as desirable, brave and inventive as a neurotypical protagonist.

However, Wendell almost steals the show. Eccentric and the definition of whimsical, he is both a thorn in Emily’s side and her greatest friend. Together, the two fulfil the “Grumpy x Sunshine” trope that so many readers are drawn to, fulfilling it like an old married couple. The plot bubbles along in the beginning until Wendell’s appearance, where it then explodes with tension, adventure and some romance.

But the side characters, including Emily’s dog, Shadow, won’t let you get caught up in the two main characters. Mostly fleshed out, the village folk of Ljosland each play their own fateful roles and will slowly enrapture you just like the beautiful wintry setting that the novel takes place in.

We can’t, of course, forget the fae (lest they curse me). With perhaps one of the best representations of faerie folklore I’ve ever read, Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries takes full advantage of the author’s knowledge to breed different folklores into the same world in a way that is both organic and cohesive.

While reading this novel, I found myself losing grip with reality as I was sucked into the ever-building storyline and writing. Fawcett writes with a simple and quaint, yet strategic style that follows the fast-paced nature that YA literature is renowned for. The effect made it hard for me to put down as parallel plot points through each “entry” stoked my curiosity and forced me to read on and on.

I came to care very much for the Norwegian community Emily befriends in the novel, and while romance prevails strongly as one of its key themes, it doesn’t consume the story to the point where the plot takes a backseat. There is just enough romance to keep readers in the throes of a slow-burn love story. Despite being set in a frigid setting, the characters will keep the flame of your interest steadfast and hot.

All in all, Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries is a warming tale full of playful, delightful characters and best read with a cup of peppermint tea in hand. Prepare to find yourself enthralled by Fawcett’s writing and the magical beings that litter these pages.

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($32.99)