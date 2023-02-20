ALDI’s Lawn & Order Special Buys Sale Is Coming to Cut Your Grass

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love an ALDI Special Buys deal here at Lifehacker Australia. Another iteration of this glorious shopping event has kicked off as of February 18, and this time, it’s all about getting your lawn in order.

The collection includes everything you need to take care of your lawn after La Niña wreaked havoc on it. We’re particularly keen on the popular petrol mover 173cc which is priced at just $249, which is actually $50 cheaper than it was last year.

The ALDI Lawn & Order range also has a 6-in-1 multi-garden tool which is probably the handiest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s got a pole saw, an edger, a line trimmer, a hedge trimmer, a bush cutter and a blower all in one. Plus, it’s only $199 so it’s much easier on the budget than other products.

You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI’s Lawn & Order Special Buys sale

Petrol lawn mower 173cc engine – $249

6-in-1 multi-garden tool – $199

Petrol lawn edger 4-stroke – $229

Leather rigger garden gloves – $7.99

Premium line trimmer cord – $9.99

Slimline garden bed – $29.99

Premium hose reel cart – $34.99

Garden hose – $19.99

10-pattern spray nozzle – $8.99

Lean-to greenhouse – $29.99

Premium potting mix – $2.99

Sugar cane mulch – $9.99

Organic seed packers – $1.69 each

Bypass and Anvil pruner assortment – $5.99 each

Fashionable doormat – $19.99 each

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite sale products.

This article on ALDI Special Buys has been updated since its original publish date.