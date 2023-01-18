Help Save the Planet and Your Wallet With 30% Of Zero Co’s New Body Care Range

Folks, it’s 2023 — if you’re not consciously making changes to reduce your carbon footprint and to help the environment, respectfully, what are you doing? There are a bunch of different sustainable swaps you can make to lead a more eco-friendly lifestyle. Take Zero Co, for example. The brand makes planet-friendly and single-use plastic-free body care and cleaning products to help you minimise your impact on the planet.

According to a Federal Government Waste Report, only 15% of the plastic we use in Australia actually gets recycled, which means roughly 152 million of those plastic bottles ended up in landfills — or, as Zero Co put it, it’s the equivalent of taking 15,200 Big Bananas from Coffs Harbour and burying them underground.

So you can only imagine where your toiletries like shampoo, hand wash, body lotion and deodorant end up.

To help tackle this problem, Zero Co use a range of carbon-negative ‘Forever Bottles‘ that you purchase refill pouches for after they run out. Then, you can send your empty pouches back (using your free reply-paid envelope) to be cleaned, refilled and sent back to another customer.

Zero Co’s Forever Bottles are made from ocean, beach and landfill (OBL) plastics pulled from cleanups that are funded by Zero Co, while the refill pouches are made from recycled materials diverted from landfills. Its formulas are also free from silicones, parabens, EDTA, dyes, phthalates, formaldehyde and triclosan, making them suitable for you and the planet.

Prices for Forever Bottles start at around $6.99 (empty), with refills beginning at around $10. Bundles start from $14.99 (usually $16.99). Plus, every purchase also helps to fund large-scale cleanups around the globe.

From now until 23 January, you can score 30% off all Zero Co Body Care Starter Packs ($97, usually $137.94) and Combos (prices vary), so you can make those sustainable swaps for less.

Note: the Zero Co’s Body Care Starter Pack is 30% off, as marked on the website. Zero Co Body Care Combos require code CAREFREE23 at checkout to receive 30% off.

