You Can Get Paid to Drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Applications are open to be a “Hotdogger,” or a Wienermobile spokesperson for Oscar Mayer. If you are one of the 12 people selected for the job, you’ll get to drive the Wienermobile across the country doing media interviews and other public relations and marketing tasks for the hot dog and cold cuts company. The job offers a one-year contract with a $US35,600 ($49,420) salary; a weekly stipend of $US150 ($208); 18 paid days off; full health benefits; and paid hotels. You’ll drive to about 20 states, according to Apartment Therapy, and you’ll be considered a brand ambassador for Oscar Mayer.

What does a “Hotdogger” do?

Who qualifies to be a “Hotdogger”? Well, here’s what Oscar Mayer says in its job description:

We need outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees.

The company also says you’ll be required to “maintain company car (Oscar Mayer Wienermobile). To work with internal and external consumer promotions, marketing and sales professionals. To manage your own travelling public relations firm; organising promotions, contributing to brand social content and pitching TV, radio and print media.”

Also, obviously, you’ll need a valid driver’s licence and should comfortable driving awkwardly shaped vehicles across long distances. If a year of living a nomadic lifestyle, eating copious amounts of hot dogs, and driving around the country in a Wienermobile doing interviews with local news media sounds fun to you, you can email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] before Jan. 31.

Here is the full job posting.