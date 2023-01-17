Little Grogu Has Big Powers in New Trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3

The Book of Boba Fett essentially acted as The Mandalorian season 2.5, so you’re probably wondering when the next actual season of Mando is happening. Well, the good news is that The Mandalorian Season 3 is coming – quite soon actually.

The latest update is that Mando has an official release date and there’s a trailer to check out as well. Here’s all the information we’ve gathered about the popular Star Wars series.

The Mandalorian Season 3: What do we know?

Spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett ahead.

As with everything Star Wars, the plot of The Mandalorian’s third season is tightly under wraps.

Following the events of the second season and The Book of Boba Fett, the show will once again be following the adventures of Mando and his young companion Grogu.

There’s also the darksaber to consider. Our friend Mando is now in possession of the sacred weapon, meaning he has the right to unite and lead Mandalore. However, as the Armourer explained in TBOBF, he broke the sacred creed by removing his helmet so now has to go on a journey to cleanse himself.

The Mandalorian season 3: Trailer

In the first trailer for the series we see our favourite duo on a galaxy-hopping journey that takes them back to Mandalore and unveils some more information about the “cult” Mando grew up in. It was also revealed that Bo-Katan Kryze will also be back and she has some unfinished business with Din Djarin.

Check out The Mandalorian season 3 teaser trailer for yourself below.

A longer trailer also reveals we’ll be heading back to Coruscant in season 3. There are also a fair few lightsabers swung around in the new trailer, but who is wielding them is still unclear.

Also, catch Grogu’s major force powers at the end of the clip. He’s growing up so fast!

Who is coming back for the next season?

Pedro Pascal will obviously be back as Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian.

Regulars Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow’s Armourer and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon are also confirmed to return.

Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan) was confirmed to be coming back at Star Wars Celebration.

Gina Carano also had a large presence in the series before she was ousted by Lucasfilm so don’t expect Cara Dune to show up.

A surprising new cast member for season 3 is Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd. Details of Lloyd’s character are currently heavily under wraps.

The Mandalorian also has a rotating pool of talented directors. Returning directors this season include Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers and Bryce Dallas Howard. We’ll also see episodes directed by Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung and Peter Ramsey.

When will The Mandalorian Season 3 be released?

A third season of The Mandalorian has been in development since way back in April 2020, so it’s been a long time coming.

While The Mandalorian has traditionally been a Christmas release, news from Star Wars Celebration confirmed that 2022 will be a year without Mando.

At CCXP it was confirmed that season 3 will begin streaming on March 1, 2023 on Disney+.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TArlFDw9ET — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) December 1, 2022

While you wait you can catch up on all the episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett over on Disney+.

This article has been updated with additional information on The Mandalorian season 3.