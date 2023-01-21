The Best Workouts to Do When It’s Hot Out

Working out in the heat can be miserable — which is why you already know to do outdoor exercise in the early morning or late evening, stay hydrated, and all that other good stuff. But what if you have the safety angle covered and you’re willing to brave the heat? Here are our top picks for ways to stay active when it’s sweltering.

Swimming (of course)

Pools are a great place on a hot day, but they don’t have to be just for splashing and lounging. Find a pool with a lap lane and practice your freestyle (or backstroke, or whatever you prefer). If you haven’t been swimming in a while, do technique drills and get some cardio with a kickboard. If you’re a more experienced swimmer, do a full workout.

Paddleboarding or kayaking

Getting out on the water in a human-powered craft is a glorious mix of hot and cool. The sun will be beating down on you (do not forget sunscreen), but you can also dip your feet in the water at every opportunity. In a kayak, I find it easy to convince myself that the sweat dripping down my back is actually just splashes of lake water. Better yet, try paddleboard yoga. You’ll probably fall in at least once — refreshing!

Stretching

This one is free, and you can do it anywhere. We are more flexible when our muscles are warm, and that’s one of the reasons hot yoga is so satisfying. Bring your yoga mat outside on a humid day and pretend you just paid $US20 ($28) for the privilege. (Also, enjoy knowing that you’re not supporting the practice’s problematic founder.) Follow the yoga video of your choice, or try a plain old stretching routine.

Hiking

The higher intensity your exercise, the more you’re raising your body temperature. Running will feel hotter than walking, for example. So use this opportunity to go at a slower pace and check out someplace scenic and shady. A walk in the woods is the perfect alternative to jogging around a track.

Cycling

Sweat is our body’s way of cooling us down, but it needs evaporation to work. That’s why it feels so good to sit in front of a box fan, even though the fan is blowing the same temperature air that’s already surrounding us: the fast-moving air helps the sweat on our skin to evaporate.

The rush of wind you feel on your face when you’re cycling does the same thing. Emphasise the contrast with hills (struggle up, cruise down) or just find a flat road where you can keep up a good pace.

Strength training with long rests

If you’re normally the type to do circuit training or Crossfit-style workouts that keep your heart rate up, take some time to do a gym workout that focuses only on strength. Lift something heavy enough that you need a break after just a few reps, then sit down (in front of the fan or A/C if at all possible) for a good three to five minutes. You deserve it.