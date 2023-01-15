‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

The Best Plants to Grow in Your Shower

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 7 hours ago: January 16, 2023 at 3:00 am -
Filed to:calathea
cuttingenvironmentfernHomeplantspothos
Photo: New Africa, Shutterstock

Using houseplants to add a bit of greenery to your bathroom isn’t anything new. But more recently, there’s a trend that takes it one step further: Growing plants directly inside the shower.

But it’s about more than making your shower into a spa-like sanctuary. Certain plants don’t just survive in the shower — they thrive in there, thanks to humidity levels higher than the rest of your home. Here are a few examples of greenery that would be very happy residing in your shower.

The best plants to grow in the shower

In addition to the humidity, don’t forget to take the amount of natural light in your shower into consideration. Even with the humidity, if a plant needs a lot of direct sunlight, and your shower isn’t near a window, your foliage won’t flourish.

Depending on the layout of your bathroom and shower, there are usually multiple places to keep plants, including on a windowsill, hanging from the shower head, or in a small container attached to a wall (including with suction cups).

With all that said, the following plants would appreciate the conditions in your shower:

  • Boston fern
  • Eucalyptus
  • Snake plant
  • Spider plant
  • Calathea
  • English ivy
  • Air plant
  • Moth orchids
  • Staghorn fern
  • Pitcher plant
  • Earth stars
  • Lucky bamboo
  • Pothos
  • Peace lily
  • Peperomia
  • Heartleaf philodendrons
  • Eternity plant
  • Dragon tree
  • Cat palm
  • Pansy orchid
  • Weeping fig
  • Lady slippers orchid
  • Spiderwort
  • Bird’s nest fern
  • Gardenia
  • Prayer plants
  • Maidenhair fern
  • Cast iron plant
  • Swiss cheese plant
  • Chinese Evergreen
  • ZZ Plant
  • Haworthia
  • Aglaonema
  • Asparagus fern
  • Flamingo flower
  • Nanouk
  • Never never plant
  • Rex begonia
  • Stromanthe tricolour
  • Croton
  • Lemon button fern
  • Monstera
  • Bromeliads
  • China doll plant
  • Polka dot plant
  • Dieffenbachia
  • Rabbit’s foot fern
  • Impatiens

Keeping plants in the shower not only makes watering them a breeze, but it allows you to spray them off regularly to remove dust and pests.

