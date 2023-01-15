The Best Plants to Grow in Your Shower

Using houseplants to add a bit of greenery to your bathroom isn’t anything new. But more recently, there’s a trend that takes it one step further: Growing plants directly inside the shower.

But it’s about more than making your shower into a spa-like sanctuary. Certain plants don’t just survive in the shower — they thrive in there, thanks to humidity levels higher than the rest of your home. Here are a few examples of greenery that would be very happy residing in your shower.

The best plants to grow in the shower

In addition to the humidity, don’t forget to take the amount of natural light in your shower into consideration. Even with the humidity, if a plant needs a lot of direct sunlight, and your shower isn’t near a window, your foliage won’t flourish.

Depending on the layout of your bathroom and shower, there are usually multiple places to keep plants, including on a windowsill, hanging from the shower head, or in a small container attached to a wall (including with suction cups).

With all that said, the following plants would appreciate the conditions in your shower:

Boston fern

Eucalyptus

Snake plant

Spider plant

Calathea

English ivy

Air plant

Moth orchids

Staghorn fern

Pitcher plant

Earth stars

Lucky bamboo

Pothos

Peace lily

Peperomia

Heartleaf philodendrons

Eternity plant

Dragon tree

Cat palm

Pansy orchid

Weeping fig

Lady slippers orchid

Spiderwort

Bird’s nest fern

Gardenia

Prayer plants

Maidenhair fern

Cast iron plant

Swiss cheese plant

Chinese Evergreen

ZZ Plant

Haworthia

Aglaonema

Asparagus fern

Flamingo flower

Nanouk

Never never plant

Rex begonia

Stromanthe tricolour

Croton

Lemon button fern

Monstera

Bromeliads

China doll plant

Polka dot plant

Dieffenbachia

Rabbit’s foot fern

Impatiens

Keeping plants in the shower not only makes watering them a breeze, but it allows you to spray them off regularly to remove dust and pests.