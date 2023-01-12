Everything Aussies Need to Know About Super Nintendo World

It’s tough being a theme park junkie in Australia, particularly when you see things like Galaxy’s Edge or Ghibli Park opening overseas. The latest pop culture land drawing everyone’s attention is Super Nintendo World, which is opening a second park at Universal Studios Hollywood after seeing huge success in Japan.

For any Australians keen to take the trip to the latest Super Nintendo World, we’ve got all the details for you.

Super Nintendo World Guide

Where is Super Nintendo World?

The first Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan in March 2021, although it had a rocky start due to repeating COVID-19 waves.

Similar park expansions were quickly announced for Universal Studios in Hollywood, Florida and Singapore.

Universal Studios Hollywood is the next location to open a Super Nintendo World. The park is located in Los Angeles, California.

To be clear, this isn’t a separate park and is still contained with Universal Studios Hollywood itself, meaning your admission ticket will give you access to Super Nintendo World.

When is the park opening?

Super Nintendo World will open officially on February 17, 2023.

What rides are at Super Nintendo World Hollywood?

Like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World is an immersive themed land at Universal Studios. From the moment guests step foot through the gates, it will be like you’ve entered another world.

So, what exactly is on offer at Super Nintendo World? Here are the main attractions at the Hollywood venue:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge: An all-new technologically advanced ride inspired by the popular Mario Kart video game series. The ride will seamlessly fuse cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of colour, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR goggles.

An all-new technologically advanced ride inspired by the popular Mario Kart video game series. The ride will seamlessly fuse cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of colour, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR goggles. Mount Beanpole: This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry queue for ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge’.

This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry queue for ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge’. Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a large and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as a key centrepiece of the land, home to the signature ride, ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.’

Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a large and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as a key centrepiece of the land, home to the signature ride, ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.’ Toadstool Cafe: The land’s signature restaurant ‘Toadstool Cafe’ will serve a gourmet menu perfected by Chef Toad, where he will greet guests upon entry. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

The land’s signature restaurant ‘Toadstool Cafe’ will serve a gourmet menu perfected by Chef Toad, where he will greet guests upon entry. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake. 1-Up Factory: The 1-UP Factory will offer an extensive selection of merchandise from Mario and Luigi-themed apparel to iconic character hats and an array of plush characters, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser.

Along with this, guests can purchase a Power-Up Band that offers more interactive and immersive experiences while they visit Super Nintendo World. The bands can track individual scores, collect digital coins and obtain keys after winning challenges around the land.

Get a better look at the park below:

What’s the deal with tickets?

Super Nintendo World will open for all parkgoers on February 17. Access to the park is included in the price of admission, which is currently listed as:

1-Day General Admission starting from $US109

2-Day General Admissions starting from $US149

Universal Express (includes 1-day admission and express access) from $US199

VIP Experience from $US369

Ticket prices vary depending on the day and range from $US109 up to $US144, so if you’re looking to make a saving, book tickets at off-peak times.

For any Aussies hoping to visit, this, of course, involves a long-haul flight to Los Angeles plus accommodation, and you have to factor in the exchange rate for Aussies which increases the ticket price by about 30 per cent. It’s not a cheap experience but is sure to be worth it for Nintendo fans.

Universal Studios Hollywood is also home to other attractions like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World The Ride, so there’s plenty to see and do even when you’re not at Super Nintendo World.