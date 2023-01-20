Samsung Galaxy S23: All the News and Rumours So Far

The time has come for Samsung’s next Galaxy flagship phone. After launching the successful Galaxy S22 models in 2022, it’s time to look at the inevitable S23 range, which will likely debut at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event.

Before that, we’ve rounded up all the major leaks, news and rumours we have on the Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung has announced its next Unpacked event is taking place on February 2 from 5:00 am AEDT in Australia.

The event promises to “raise the bar” for the Galaxy S series.

Samsung S23 Models and design

In previous years, Samsung’s Galaxy S range has come in three models. We can expect to see the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra as per usual this year.

Leaked images even give us an idea of what the models will look like, which you can see over on 9to5Google.

The colours of the devices appear to be Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green and Misty Lilac and the models seem to have more polished, flatter sides akin to that of an iPhone.

Specs and features

Hardware-wise, rumours point to the Samsung S23 range possibly getting a custom-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

As for the rest of the specs, we may have them all confirmed ahead of time thanks to a leak from German outlet WinFuture.

Some of the key takeaways from this unconfirmed specs list are:

S23

Display: 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED

48-120 Hz refresh rate

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 3,900 mAh

Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie

Weight: 167g

S23 Plus

Display: 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED

48-120 Hz refresh rate

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 4,700 mAh

Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie

Weight: 195g

Cameras are always a talking point with any new smartphone and if the rumours are true, the S23 Ultra will get a bit of an upgrade. As per Tom’s Guide, the S23 Ultra could get a 200MP camera, which is a significant shift from the previous 108MP camera. This change appears to only be coming to the new Ultra model.

However, another rumour claims the S23 and S23+ could see an improved 12MP selfie camera, that offers pro and nightography photo modes.

Question marks are still raised over the S23 Ultra. Samsung’s announcement of its Unpacked event saw the CEO, TM Roh, talk about how the S23 Ultra incorporates the best of the S23 range and the discontinued Note and S Pen. Could this mean a bit of a revolution for the S23 Ultra? We’ll have to wait and see.

Pricing

An unfortunate rumour is circling for us down under, saying that the new S23 devices are expected to see a $100 price increase in Australia. Information seen by 9to5Google suggests that these will be the local prices for the new S23 devices in Australia:

Galaxy S23 (128GB) – $1,350

Galaxy S23 (256GB) – $1,450

Galaxy S23+ – $1,650

Galaxy S23 Ultra – $1,950

As for when you can buy the new Galaxy S23 phones, now that we know Samsung’s Unpacked event will be taking place on February 2, we can expect the phones to drop somewhere around the February 17 mark, which would be in line with the gap between announcement and release in previous generations.

We’ll keep you posted on all the details about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 phones as we get closer to the release.