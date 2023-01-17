It’s About Time You Buy a Rice Cooker

For such a simple dish, cooking rice can be deceptively hard sometimes. If you leave a pot unattended and run your stovetop too hot, then you’ll be scraping out a wad of burnt rice in no time. Or, if you leave your rice cooking for longer than necessary with too much water, you’ll be left with a delicious meal of gluggy rice.

If you’re sick of chewing on rice that is the consistency of craft glue and you just can’t nail the proper preparation, then it might be time you invested in a rice cooker. If you follow a few simple instructions, then this handy kitchen appliance will help give you a perfect bowl every time. Even if you’re a whiz when it comes to cooking a bowl of rice, this device will give you one less thing to worry about when cooking a meal.

If you’re looking to cook up some fluffy rice, here are a few that deserve a spot on your kitchen counter.

How do rice cookers work?

While this may sound like the most obvious question in the world, if you’re anything like us (aka will burn water if we tried), it’s a fair thing to ask. Thankfully, these little cookers make it easy. All you have to do is just add in your rice with some water, pop the lid on so it’s closed and switch it on. The appliance will work its magic before eventually switching itself to a warming mode when your rice is fluffy and ready to eat.

Even if you’re a master chef, having one of these appliances means you’ll have one less thing that needs to be constantly checked, allowing you to better focus on other parts of your meal prep.

Which rice cooker should you buy?

Philips Daily Collection Grain Master Cooker

This five-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures the inner pot is long-lasting and easy to clean. It also boasts eight different cooking options, including Standard cook, Quick cook, Brown rice, Multi-Grain, Lentils, Quinoa, Porridge, and Reheat, to cater for whatever it is you feel like eating.

Where to buy: Appliances Online ($159)

Panasonic Rice Cooker

This Panasonic cooker comes with four auto-cook programs, which will let you prepare white rice, brown rice and even porridge at the simple push of a button. It can also keep your rice warm for up to five hours, and its domed lid design will stop any accumulated water from dripping back into the rice. Win-win.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($109) | Bing Lee ($109) | The Good Guys ($139)

Russell Hobbs Turbo Cooker

If you’ve got a big family to feed or you’re big on entertaining, this larger Russell Hobbs Turbo Cooker makes up to 20 cups of rice. That’s enough for a feast and a half, plus leftovers! The “30% Faster Cooking Technology” on this baby also regulates the cooking temperature automatically, which means you’ll be able to get dinner on the table faster.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($59) | Catch ($59) | The Good Guys ($69)

Kambrook Rice Master

This simple, one-touch cooker from Kambrook is an affordable way to get perfectly fluffy rice.

This appliance can hold up to five cups of uncooked rice, which will then become 10 cups once fully prepared. Once the rice is ready, then it will automatically switch into a warming mode to avoid overcooking it. It can also be used as a vegetable steamer.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($49.92) | Bing Lee ($54) | Catch ($49.92)

Tefal Rice and Slow Cooker

This Tefal cooker is fairly easy to use. Just select from one of the presets on the front of the appliance, and it’ll take care of the rest. It will also automatically adjust its temperature and cooking time to avoid overcooking or undercooking your food.

If you’re someone who particularly enjoys a hearty stew, it also doubles as a slow cooker too.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($99) | Catch ($125) | eBay ($99)

Breville Smart Rice Cooker

As far as kitchen appliances go, Breville is one of the most trusted and reliable brands out there.

This Breville Smart Rice Cooker comes with preset settings for a variety of rice types – white, brown or even sticky sushi rice – making preparation as easy as pushing a button. It even has an LED display to let you know how long you’ll need to wait.

This cooker will automatically adjust its temperature during the cooking process. This will help to ensure the best results possible, regardless of what kind of rice you’re preparing. This appliance can also double as a steamer, making it a handy way to prepare some veggies.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($151.20) | Appliances Online ($171) | Myer ($151.20)

Decor Microwave Rice Cooker

If you’re a bit tight on kitchen space and can’t fit in another big appliance, a microwave rice cooker is a cheap and convenient alternative. Unless you don’t own a microwave, that is.

All you need to do is fill this plastic tub with rice, add in the necessary ratio of water and then pop it in the microwave. It couldn’t be easier. With a microwave rice cooker, it’s important to note that it’s not as “set and forget” as its electric counterparts. So, be prepared to check on your rice every six to eight minutes.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($10.40) | Big W ($10.40)

Try some of these easy rice cooker meals

