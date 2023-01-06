PS5s Are Finally in Stock, Here Are 5 Games You Should Start With

More than two years after the release of Sony’s PlayStation 5, the next-gen console is finally readily available for purchase after facing never-ending stock shortages. The good news is that over those two years, the PS5 has gained a large catalogue of games to play. If you’ve recently picked up a new PS5 and are wondering which games to start with, here’s what we suggest.

The best games for your new PS5

God of War Ragnarok

You’ve probably heard plenty about God of War Ragnarok already, it was one of the 2022’s top games after all and for good reason.

God of War Ragnarok is the second instalment in the franchise’s Norse saga, which continues the story of the brooding god Kratos and his willful son Atreus.

Ragnarok improves on the original in every way, matching its stunning art design with an even more beautiful narrative that is impossible to put down. It’s definitely beneficial to have played through 2018’s God of War first, but Ragnarok is still kind to any newbies who are picking it up for the first time.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A PS5 launch game remains one of its best. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the sequel to the super-successful Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, handing the reigns to protege Miles Morales for his own New York adventure.

Along with the awesome story and fun Spidey powers, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a great introduction to the PS5’s graphical improvements, fast loading speeds and haptic feedback, which is particularly noticeable as you swing your way around town.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another one of those games that you really makes you feel the difference between console generations.

The game is visually gorgeous, makes great use of the DualSense controller and is just a sweet and charming story to play through. Ratchet & Clank are, of course, legendary PlayStation characters, but Rift Apart is a perfect starting point for any newcomers to the franchise.

Gran Turismo 7

So far all the games I’ve suggested are single-player which, hey, isn’t for everyone. So what if you want to play with friends?

Of course, there’s a large array of multiplayer options out there on the PS5, but it’s hard to go past a good racing sim, and Gran Turismo is one of the all-timers. That ratchets up a notch when it comes to Gran Turismo 7.

The PS5 makes driving your dream car around a variety of worldwide race courses more immersive than ever. You’ll feel your car rumble along the road through your controller, the graphics are so clean it feels like you’re watching television, and you can race against your friends!

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West was a standout game from 2022. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn expanded the gorgeous post-apocalyptic world in a big way, allowing access to both aerial and underwater environments with such incredible detail you’ll find yourself staring at blades of grass for hours on end. Of course, there’s also an array of new and mysterious machines to fight and a gripping sci-fi story to uncover.

If you haven’t played Horizon Zero Dawn, don’t fret, there’s a nice recap for you at the beginning of the game.

Bonus: Astro’s Playroom

Astro’s Playroom comes installed on every new PS5, making it one title worth playing before anything else. The game was built as a technical display of the new Dualsense controller, but beyond that, it’s a delightful little platformer for all ages with plenty of fun homages to gaming history.

If you want to keep track of all the new games coming soon to the PS5, check out our monthly list of upcoming releases.