‘I Feel Sick’: Pamela Anderson Shares Her Story With Netflix Doco

If you’ve been following the news in Hollywood of late, you’ll know that Pamela Anderson is not a fan of the Pam and Tommy series. In a recent interview with Variety, Anderson shared that she hasn’t watched the show and described the entire project as “salt on the wound” created by “assholes”.

“…the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me,” she shared. So, in an effort to take control of her narrative, the actress and model has decided to launch a Netflix documentary titled Pamela, a Love Story with director Ryan White and her 26-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee (who acts as producer).

If you’re keen to learn more about the documentary about Pamela Anderson, here’s everything we know.

Pamela, a Love Story: What’s it about?

In a nutshell, Pamela Anderson wants people to know she isn’t a victim and that her life is more than a sex tape. The Pamela, a Love Story documentary is intended to highlight that, as is her new memoir Love, Pamela.

Via Netflix, the documentary film is described as follows:

In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.

Separately, on Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis for Pamela, a Love Story reads:

An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.

Can I see a trailer?

Sure can. See your first glimpse of Pamela Anderson sharing the pieces of her life she’s comfortable showing you below.

When and where can I watch the Pamela Anderson documentary?

As you have probably gathered by now, Pamela, a Love Story is a Netflix documentary, so you can stream it there as of January 31, 2023.

And it seems it’ll be worth your time, too. Reviews are slowly coming in, and the film is currently sitting at a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 per cent.

If you want more Pamela Anderson insight, you can order her new memoir Love, Pamela now, too.