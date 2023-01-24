Here Are All the 2023 Oscar Nominees and Where You Can Watch Them

The Oscars are approaching yet again and we finally know which films and stars are in the running at the 2023 Academy Awards night.
Here are the Oscar nominees from this year.
Table of Contents
All the 2023 Oscar Nominees
Oscar Nominees 2023: Best Film Awards
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best International Feature
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Oscar Nominees 2023: Acting Awards
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Oscar Nominees 2023: Technical and Craft Awards
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson
- Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie
- Women Talking – Sarah Polley
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Babylon
- The Fabelmans
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Oscar Nominees 2023: Music awards
Best Original Song
- ‘Applause’ – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)
- ‘Hold My Hand’ – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ – RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)
- ‘Lift Me Up’ – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)
- ‘This Is A Life’ – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Oscar Nominees 2023: Best Shorts
Best Live-Action Short
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Short
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Where can you watch the 2023 Oscar nominees in Australia?
Now that you’ve seen all the films earning Oscar gold this year you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Luckily we can watch plenty of these movies right from the comfort of our couches.
Here’s where you can watch the 2022 nominees in Australia:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bado, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Blonde
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- RRR
- The Sea Beast
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (from February 1)
- Turning Red
- Fire of Love
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Argentina, 1985
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Causeway
In cinemas or on digital rental:
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Aftersun
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Living
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
- The Whale
Stay tuned because we’ll be updating this list of Oscar nominees with all the winners from the big night.
