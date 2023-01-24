Here Are All the 2023 Oscar Nominees and Where You Can Watch Them

The Oscars are approaching yet again and we finally know which films and stars are in the running at the 2023 Academy Awards night.

Here are the Oscar nominees from this year.

All the 2023 Oscar Nominees

Oscar Nominees 2023: Best Film Awards

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Oscar Nominees 2023: Acting Awards

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar Nominees 2023: Technical and Craft Awards

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Oscar Nominees 2023: Music awards

Best Original Song

‘Applause’ – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

‘Hold My Hand’ – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

‘Naatu Naatu’ – RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)

‘Lift Me Up’ – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)

‘This Is A Life’ – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Oscar Nominees 2023: Best Shorts

Best Live-Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Where can you watch the 2023 Oscar nominees in Australia?

Now that you’ve seen all the films earning Oscar gold this year you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Luckily we can watch plenty of these movies right from the comfort of our couches.

Here’s where you can watch the 2022 nominees in Australia:

Netflix:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bado, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Blonde

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

RRR

The Sea Beast

The Batman

Disney+:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (from February 1)

Turning Red

Fire of Love

Amazon Prime Video:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Argentina, 1985

Paramount+:

Top Gun: Maverick

Apple TV+:

Causeway

In cinemas or on digital rental:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Aftersun

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Living

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

The Whale

Stay tuned because we’ll be updating this list of Oscar nominees with all the winners from the big night.