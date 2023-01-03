All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in January

Hello and welcome to another year in gaming. 2022 was a big one for new video games but, dare I say it, 2023 looks to be even bigger.

January is typically a quiet month after the hectic releases of the Christmas season, but not this year. We have the long-delayed release of Square Enix’s new project Forspoken and the much-hyped Dead Space remake.

Here are the new video games you can dive into in January 2023.

What new video games are coming out in January 2023?

One Piece Odyssey

Release date: January 13

Fans of the hit anime series One Piece need to check this one out. One Piece Odyssey is an RPG game featuring new character and creature designs from Eiichiro Oda. The story finds the Straw Hats stranded on a strange island and allows you to play as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper and more.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox Series X

Fire Emblem Engage

Release date: January 20

The next instalment in the Fire Emblem series, Engage has you take on the role of Alear, the Divine Dragon, to help prevent the rise of the Fell Dragon. The tactical RPG takes you on a quest across a fantastical land, recruiting allies and facing enemies that come with their own unique abilities.

Pre-order it now: Switch

Forspoken

Release date: January 24

Forspoken introduces a new fantastical world and story to PS5 and PC. You play as Frey Holland, who is mysteriously transported from modern-day New York City to the magical land of Athia. There she has the ability to cast spells and traverse the landscape in breathtaking ways.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PC

Dead Space (2023)

Release date: January 27

Rebuilt entirely, Dead Space now offers a new immersive experience for lovers of the original game. The visuals, audio and gameplay have all improved to bring the terrifying Dead Space narrative to life in a fresh way.

If you’re unfamiliar, the story follows Isaac, an engineer who discovers something has gone terribly wrong onboard his mining ship and must fight the hostile Necromorphs to put it right.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | Xbox Series X | PC

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the new year.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in January? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect the new games released in January 2023.