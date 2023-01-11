From Prince Harry’s Memoir to BookTok Sequels, Here Are This Month’s New Book Releases

A new year means new books, and what a big month we’ve got on our hands.

The biggest names in fantasy, including Cassandra Clare, Holly Black and Leigh Bardugo, have come out with huge sequels to their iconic series. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has delivered the biggest of Royal biographies – his memoir, Spare. It’s probably going to be the biggest Royals book of the century, and the tea is piping hot.

But if none of that’s your jam, don’t worry because there are some fantastic romance novels out this month with one from the TikTok-famous Ali Hazelwood and a thriller that was also handpicked by Reese Witherspoon.

Here are all the best new book releases that you must add to your 2023 reading challenge.

Best new real life reads out in this month

You Take Care: Lessons in Looking After Yourself by Laura Henshaw & Steph Claire Smith

About the book:

This book’s for anyone in their 20s or 30s and looking for guidance. It’s been dubbed a “realistic guide to finding love in your day-to-day” because Lord knows we all needed one when we were thrown into adulthood.

You might recognise Laura Henshaw and Steph Claire Smith’s names from their joint health and lifestyle brand, Keep It Cleaner. They’ll talk you through maintaining healthy boundaries, becoming body confident, forming rock solid work relationships and avoiding anxiety or shame triggers that are sure to plague you in your early 20s.

Release date: January 31

Where to buy: Amazon ($16.14) | Booktopia ($29.75) | Dymocks ($36.99) | QBD ($29.99)

Spare by Prince Harry

About the book:

In the short amount of time that Spare has been unleashed, this memoir has rattled the thoughts of Royals fans everywhere. This novel is Harry’s story, in his own words with zero filter.

Lots of bombshells have been dropped – from his relationship with Princess Diana to his sex life and that Vegas trip, the “Royal Spare” has finally bared it all.

Release date: January 11

Where to buy: Amazon ($35.95) | Booktopia ($35.95) | Dymocks ($45) | QBD ($39.99)

8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty

About the book:

Remember that Think Like a Monk guy? Yes, Jay Shetty! Well, he’s back with a brand new book and it’s all about luuurve – how to find it, how to keep it and how to let it go. 8 Rules of Love has been described as a revelatory guide to every stage of romance, without leaning on pop culture’s disastrous romcoms as your north star.

Shetty draws on Vedic wisdom and modern science to explain the relationship cycle in-depth, so you can get yourself one step closer to your idyllic happily ever after.

Release date: January 31

Where to buy: Amazon ($22) | Booktopia ($25.75) | Dymocks ($34.99) | eBay ($33.96)

Best new romance books out in January

The Matchmaker by Saman Shad

About the book:

You know when you’re reading a romance novel and you can’t help but grin like an idiot because everything is just so damn cute? Well, that’s what will happen when you read Shad’s debut novel, The Matchmaker.

Set in Sydney, this hilarious romantic comedy closely follows the life of modern desi matchmaker, Saima, whose business is declining thanks to community gossip. Desperate to save her service, she agrees to a ridiculous, near-impossible task from a rich Pakistani family: Saima must match their son with a suitable candidate, but make him think it’s all his own idea. You can imagine how that’s going to go down. Possessing an authentic, inside perspective into the Sydney desi community, this book is full of heart and not to be missed.

Release date: January 31

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99)

Loathe to Love You by Ali Hazelwood

About the book:

Can’t get enough of a STEMinist romance? Well, here are three enemies-to-lovers novellas by none other than Ali Hazelwood that might just make you stomp your feet and squeal at the sheer cuteness.

Loathe to Love You features a couple of forced proximity stories with an environmental scientist cohabiting with a big oil lawyer, while two civil engineer rivals are stuck in an elevator together. Then there’s a story about a stranded NASA aerospace engineer, whose only hope for survival rests on her rival rescuing her from her remote Arctic station.

Release date: January 10

Where to buy: Amazon ($12) | Booktopia ($19.95) | Dymocks ($17.99) | eBay ($15.79) | QBD ($22.99)

Best new thrillers

The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes

About the book:

If it’s good enough for Reese Witherspoon, it’s good enough for us. The actress’ latest Book Club pick is a heart-racing thriller that originated from a short story submission about a lost girl who stumbles upon a mysterious cabin in the woods.

While at first the girl views it as a fairytale cottage, it’s when she returns many years later that she blames it for the murder of her best friend. But when another murder takes place in her hometown years after, the girl decides she must do anything to stop the killer from taking another life.

Release date: January 10

Where to buy: Amazon ($15.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | eBay ($35.10)

The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis

About the book:

Strap in if you’re a fan of American Psycho. Bret Easton Ellis is back from his 13-year hiatus with The Shards, a dark psychological thriller about a serial killer featuring themes of obsession, jealousy and sex that plague a group of prep school boys.

Release date: January 17

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.95) | Booktopia ($22.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($32.99)

Best new fantasy book releases out this month

Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo

About the book:

Get ready to fuel your dark academia obsession with the sequel to Ninth House, a sexy, violent story set at one of America’s top Ivy League universities. In this book, Alex Stern must go straight to hell to rescue her mentor, Darlington. Full of ghosts, demons, magic, secrets and danger, you won’t want to miss this intriguing sequel by Shadow & Bone author, Leigh Bardugo.

Release date: January 10

Where to buy: Amazon ($15.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($24.99) | QBD ($22.99)

Chain of Thorns by Cassandra Clare

About the book:

When City of Bones hit shelves back in 2007, millions of teens around the world became enamoured with Cassandra Clare’s urban fantasy world full of angelic warriors, demons, werewolves and vampires. Since then, numerous prequels, sequels and spin-off series set in the Shadowhunter universe have sustained us from any Clare withdrawal. But that’s all coming to an end with the release of Chain of Thorns.

The final book in The Last Hours trilogy will force us to bid “see you later” to the world we’ve loved over the years. The author will be taking a break from The Shadowhunter Chronicles and moving into adult fantasy with Sword Catcher, coming later this year. For now, you can relish in this Edwardian-set fantasy where Cordelia Carstairs, the Herondale siblings and the Merry Thieves will face a Greater Demon to save London one last time.

Release date: January 31

Where to buy: Amazon ($14) | Booktopia ($23.75) | Dymocks ($27.99) | QBD ($19.99)

The Stolen Heir by Holly Black

About the book:

If you’ve even spent a second on BookTok, you would have heard fans of The Cruel Prince madly screeching about Holly Black’s new spin-off series. The Stolen Heir will sweep you back to the world you fell in love with throughout The Folk of Air series with a new cast of cutthroat fae characters caught up in betrayal, political intrigue and maybe even another enemies-to-lovers slow burn romance.

Jude and Cardan shippers beware, they have zero cameos in this book so if you were planning on swiping this book for some fan service, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

Release date: January 3

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($23.75) | Dymocks ($22.99) | QBD ($22.99)