Make This Spinach and Artichoke Dip With Three Ingredients and a Microwave

We have no shortage of love for spinach and artichoke dip (including how to improve your usual recipes), and it’s no wonder–the stuff is incredible. It’s creamy, salty, tangy, and “spinach” is the first word, which makes it sound “healthy”. No version of spinach dip is a bad idea, but there is an easiest, quickest, three-ingredient version that you pop in the microwave, and it’s here. Follow me.

You’ve probably guessed two of the ingredients in my spinach and artichoke dip, and the third is a creamy base mixture. In most recipes, that base is composed of a team of ingredients, like cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, a variety of shredded cheeses, garlic, and maybe a few spices. Instead of bothering with all of those ingredients, I used a package of seasoned Gournay cheese, specifically Boursin: Garlic and Fine Herbs. It’s the perfect meltable, creamy base, and it has all the flavour you’ll need for a spinach and artichoke dip that positively slaps.

Truly a recipe for those of us that want some dip five minutes ago — after you open that package of cheese, the only leg work you have to do is roughly chop a few quartered artichoke hearts, and put frozen spinach in a bowl. Once you’ve plopped the chopped, frozen spinach into a bowl, microwave it for about 45 seconds and check on it. If it’s still mostly frozen, give it a mix and nuke it for another 30 seconds. Do this until it’s thawed. Leave the spinach water in the bowl. This liquid is going to help loosen up the Boursin when you mix it. Without the water, the Boursin might become too thick to dip after it cools down. Add the chopped artichokes, and the entire hunk of Boursin to the spinach bowl. Microwave it for 30 seconds, and mix thoroughly.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

That is really the entire recipe and method. It seems almost too simple, like it must need shredded cheese, or some other helpers, but it’s absolutely scrumptious with just these three ingredients. I insist that you stop yourself from overcomplicating things. After you taste it, you’ll understand. This recipe makes about four servings, and can be doubled, tripled, quadrupled for your needs. Leftovers will keep well in the fridge for about five days. To reheat, just microwave it for 30-45 seconds and stir.

Easy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

85 g frozen spinach (about ½ cup once thawed)

4-6 artichoke heart quarters, chopped (42 grams or ⅓ cup, chopped)

1 150 g package of Boursin garlic and fine herbs

Thaw spinach in a microwave-safe bowl for 45 seconds, or until completely thawed. Keep the spinach water in the bowl. Add artichoke pieces and Boursin cheese to the bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds and stir until smooth and all of the ingredients are incorporated. Serve with chips, veggies, or other delicious dippable items.