Here’s Your Guide to the 2023 Australian Open, Tennis Fans

Does anyone else feel like the 2022 Aus Open was just a few minutes ago? Because we sure do. But somehow, the 2023 Australian Open is here.

The major sporting event has officially kicked off, so if you’re keen to catch all the action, here’s what you need to know.

Where can I watch Australian Open matches?

Channel Nine is your go-to venue for live Australian Open match broadcasting, so this is where we’ll see matches once again in 2023. The network usually airs matches across its platforms, with other major broadcasters reporting live on the events as they unfold.

And if you’re lucky enough to be in Melbourne, tickets to Australian Open matches are available for purchase now, too.

When is the Australian Open running?

The 2023 Australian Open is running from January 16 through to January 29, 2023.

Qualifying matches kicked off on January 9, and the full schedule rolled out following that.

The quarter-finals are slated for January 24 and 25

The semi-finals are slated for January 26 and 27

The finals are slated for January 28 and 29

Who are the top players competing?

Carlos Alcaraz is currently the men’s world number one in tennis, but he not playing in the Aus Open due to an injury.

Other top men’s players include Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic.

Over in the women’s comp, Iga Swiatek sits at world number one, followed by Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka.

For more on world rankings in tennis, check out this write up.

What kind of prize money does the event see?

One element of the Australian Open that gets a lot of interest is the prize money. Because, well… it’s a hell of a lot of cash. In 2023, the prize pool has been increased to a total of $76.5 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes to be received in the 2023 tournament:

First-round qualifiers – $26,000 (up 3 per cent)

(up 3 per cent) First-round doubles teams – $30,975 (up 3.1 per cent)

(up 3.1 per cent) First-round main draw singles players – $106,250 (up 3.2 per cent)

(up 3.2 per cent) Players reaching the second round – $158,850 (up 3.1 per cent)

(up 3.1 per cent) Semifinalists will earn $925,000, (up 3.4 per cent)

(up 3.4 per cent) Singles champions will take home $2.975 million

What else should I know?

In 2022, the men’s and women’s champs were Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty. Shingo Kunieda and Diede De Groot were the men’s and women’s champs in the wheelchair singles. As we mentioned earlier, world men’s number one Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Aus Open due to a leg injury. The same goes for Aussie competitor Nick Kyrgios, who is down with a knee injury. In addition to all that, Netflix series Break Point is highlighting some of the behind-the-scenes action in tennis. The series looks at the lives of Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Ajla Tomljanovic, along with Matteo Berrettini (Italy), Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Taylor Fritz, Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe (USA), OnsJabeur (Tunisia), PaulaBadosa (Spain), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Iga Swiatek (Poland), Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) and Casper Ruud (Norway) – and it is bringing even more interest to the sport, and the Aus Open.

This article on the Aus Open has been updated to reflect the details of the 2023 Australian Open.