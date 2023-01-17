How to Get the Most Money When You’re Bumped From a Flight

It boggles my mind that airlines are allowed to sell more tickets than the plane has seats, putting you, the passenger, at risk of getting bumped from a flight you paid for. When a flight attendant tells you your seat is no longer available, they’ll say that you’re being “reassigned to a later flight” and that, regrettably, “there’s nothing else that can be done.” But that simply isn’t true.

When you’re involuntarily denied boarding, there is something they can do: pay you. Because you’re entitled to compensation. Here’s what to know about how much money you can get when an airline requires you to give up your seat on an oversold flight.

What to know about getting bumped from a flight

Don’t fret about poring over specific airlines’ terms and conditions by yourself. Lawyer Erika Kullberg has gained a huge following on TikTok for her videos that point out airlines’ legal requirements you probably don’t know about. (Her catchphrase: “Erika reads the fine print so I don’t have to!”)

In a 2021 video that has racked up over 8 million likes, Kullberg explains how getting “bumped” from a flight is legally known as being “involuntary denied boarding.” (Sounds a little more formidable, right?) As the Department of Transportation (DOT) explains “denied boarding” happens when there are more passengers scheduled to fly on an aeroplane than available seats.

So long as you (1) have a confirmed reservation, (2) checked-in to your flight on time, (3) arrived at the departure gate on time, and (4) cannot get you to your destination within one hour of your flight’s original arrival time, you’re entitled to involuntary denied boarding compensation on an oversold flight.

So, just how much money can you get when you’re bumped from a flight?

As we covered last week, when it comes to reimbursement for delays, the amount depends on the difference between the new arrival time and your original itinerary:

1 hour or less: no compensation

1 to 2 hours (1 to 4 hours on international travel): a minimum of 200% of your original one-way fare or $US775 ($1,076), whichever is lower

2 hours or more (4 hours or more internationally): a minimum of 400% of your original one-way fare or $US1,550 ($2,152), whichever is lower

If you paid using frequent flier miles, the compensation is based on the lowest amount paid for a similar ticket on your flight. The numbers above all come directly from DOT, but different airlines will vary on the specifics.

You won’t always be compensated after getting bumped

Unfortunately, there are a few situations where bumped passengers are not eligible for compensation.

An aircraft change, as when smaller plane is substituted for the larger one the airline originally planned on using due to operational or safety reasons.

For operational or safety reasons, such as weight or balance restrictions that apply to planes with 60 or fewer seats.

If you’re downgraded to a lower class of seating, you won’t receive a full refund, only a refund for the difference in price.

Charter flights that fall outside of an airline’s regular schedule.

Scheduled flights on planes holding fewer than 30 passengers.

International flights to the United States. However, some airlines on these routes may provide compensation voluntarily.

Final tips before you take off

The next time you’re faced with an overbooked flight, come armed with language directly from the DOT’s page on bumping and oversales. Know what you’re entitled to when your flight is delayed or cancelled; for instance, the terms of major airlines like American, Delta, and Southwest state that an overnight delay on your flight means you’re legally entitled to complimentary hotel accommodations and transport to and from the hotel. (Kullberg depicts this advice in this video posted in September 2022.)

As we recently recommended, one of your most useful resources will be the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Airline Customer Service Dashboard. Follow this link to check out a grid of the major U.S. airlines and which services they’ve promised to provide should there be a “controllable” flight cancelation or delay.

One more note: Don’t automatically accept a flight voucher. While some airlines may immediately use vouchers to soften the blow of getting bumped, you have the right to request a check for cash instead. And finally, here’s our guide to the airline passenger rights everyone should know.