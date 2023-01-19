Already Dreaming of a Holiday? Ecosa Has a Coastal Getaway up for Grabs

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Look, I don’t know about you, but we’ve been back at work for a week and a half now, and I already need another holiday. Luckily, it looks like the home and lifestyle brand Ecosa is giving two lucky shoppers a chance to win a cheeky trip to Point Lonsdale.

The trip includes flights to and from their closest major capital cities and a glorious two-night stay (including breakfast) at the exclusive Lon Retreat, where guests can soak in the delights of the Bellarine and Mornington Peninsulas.

The winners will also be able to indulge in a world-class dining experience at Pt. Leo Estate’s hatted restaurant, as well as a bespoke wine tasting at the cellar door — all of which are part of the Lon to Leo experience.

And as if that didn’t sound decadent enough, you can also take a relaxing stroll through the outdoor sculpture parks at the estate, which is home to over 60 pieces of world-class art. This impressive lineup includes KAWS, George Rickey, Tony Cragg, Inge King, Boaz Vaadia, Tomnakatsu Matsuyama, Barry Flanagan, Julian Opie, Bruce Armstrong and Lenton Parr.

Each work has an explanatory plaque giving details on the artist, a succinct account of their career and a short statement about the significance of the work itself. Also, it’s all incredible to look at.

Once back at the Lon, guests can choose to unwind in the mineral spa before retreating to one of seven luxury, coastal-inspired suites for a night of well-earned rest.

It sounds exactly like what we need after returning to work last week, am I right?

To enter the draw, all you have to do is purchase anything from the Ecosa website by midnight on 29 January and follow the entry prompts. So if you need a new mattress or some fresh bedding, now’s the time to shop.

Good luck, friends — and if you win, would you please consider taking me with you, please? Thanks!

You can find the full terms and conditions of entry here.