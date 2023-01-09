RIP to These Cancelled TV Shows of 2023

The good news is that there’s more content on television and streaming services than ever before. The bad news is that there’s more content than ever before, which means, inevitably, some TV series have to be cut. It’s never nice when a show you’re attached to is cancelled, but it’s been happening all too frequently lately. Will we see the same number of TV shows cancelled in 2023 as we did in 2022?
Let’s take a look at the TV series that have been cancelled this year so far.
Which TV shows have been cancelled in 2023
We’re not even two weeks into the new year but the first casualties of the 2023 TV cancellation series have dropped.
One major series that has received the axe is 1899 on Netflix. The German series from the creators of Dark, followed immigrants on a steamship travelling to New York, who come across a signal from a missing ship.
Inside Job, an animated comedy about an awkward genius managing the world’s conspiracy theories, was also cancelled by Netflix in 2023.
Along with that, a number of series have been confirmed to be ending after their new seasons are released, including:
- Hunters (ending after season 2)
- The Flash (ending after season 9)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (ending after season 6)
- Happy Valley (ending after season 3)
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (ending after season 5)
- A Million Little Things (ending after season 5)
- Nancy Drew (ending after season 4)
- Never Have I Ever (ending after season 4)
- New Amsterdam (ending after season 5)
- Riverdale (ending after season 7)
- Sanditon (ending after season 3)
- Servant (ending after season 4)
- Snowfall (ending after season 6)
- Snowpiercer (ending after season 4)
- Star Trek Picard (ending after season 3)
- Stranger Things (ending after season 5)
- The Umbrella Academy (ending after season 4)
- Your Honor (ending after season 2)
Here’s hoping these series give us closure in their final seasons.
Which TV shows did we lose in 2022?
Some of the most shocking TV cancellations from last year included HBO’s Westworld, which was axed even after promising a fifth and final season. The CW also cut a huge chunk of its programming, including its superhero shows DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Stargirl.
The streamers have been on a cancellation spree, too, with Netflix quietly ditching the likes of Space Force, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Imperfects and Warrior Nun. Even our sweet Paper Girls was not safe.
For a more complete list, here are some of the other 2022 shows that won’t be returning for another season:
- The 4400
- Another Life
- Archive 81
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- Batwoman
- Becoming Elizabeth
- Beyond the Edge
- Black Monday
- Blockbuster
- Bonding
- Bull
- Card Sharks
- Charmed
- City on a Hill
- Cooking With Paris
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- DC’s Stargirl
- Desus & Mero
- Dollface
- Duncanville
- Dynasty
- Endeavour
- The Endgame
- Everything’s Trash
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- First Kill
- The First Lady
- The Flight Attendant
- For Life
- Gentleman Jack
- Gentefied
- Good Girls
- Good Sam
- High Maintenance
- The Hills: New Beginnings
- Hunters
- The Hustler
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Imperfects
- Kenan
- Legacies
- Maggie
- The Man Who Fell To Earth
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K
- Minx
- Mr Mayor
- Naomi
- The Nevers
- Night Sky
- Ordinary Joe
- Paper Girls
- Partner Track
- Pivoting
- Pretty Smart
- Promised Land
- Q-Force
- Queens
- Raised by Wolves
- Raising Dion
- Resident Evil
- Roswell, New Mexico
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved by the Bell
- See
- Selling Tampa
- Shantaram
- Space Force
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tom Swift
- Warrior Nun
- Westworld
- Why Women Kill
- The Wilds
- Woke
- Work in Progress
Condolences if one of your favourites is on this list. The only solace we can offer is that 2023 is another good year of things to watch.
