6 Diaries and Planners for Those Who Want to Get Their Shit Together in 2023

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While we may have our smartphone calendars to keep us in the know about our busy schedules, there’s nothing more meditative than physically writing down your plans. That said, a diary doesn’t have to be limited to planning the weeks or months ahead.

Nowadays, diaries are becoming more tailored towards setting goals or expressing gratitude. They have become so much more than creating a to-do list and more like snapshots that allow you to look back on what you’ve achieved in a positive way. They’re also a pretty excellent gift.

We’ve rounded up our top picks below to get you organised in 2023.

The best 2023 diaries and planners in Australia

Joy 2023 planner

Papier is the ruler of the diary game, no doubt. It makes stunning, high-quality diaries every year with designs that cater to everyone’s taste. Joy is your standard diary — it comes with daily, weekly and monthly overviews, space for your to-dos, smooth pages and a little ribbon marker to find your place with ease next time.

You can also choose to add some personalisation if you want to make it your own or as a nice touch when gifting it to a loved one.

Where to buy: Papier (from $28.30)

The 6-Minute Success Journal

From the makers of the 6-Minute Journal comes the 6-Minute Success Journal.

This 2023 diary is designed to help you set and achieve focused but relaxed goals. On each page, it calls attention to mindfulness and encourages you to reflect on what you’re grateful for, what you want to focus on and what you’re looking forward to. Each week even comes with a habit tracker, so you can build good ones and discard bad ones.

So, if your New Year’s resolution was to be better, smarter and humbler, this is the diary for you.

Where to buy: Amazon ($38.90)

Clever Fox undated planner

These Clever Fox 2023 diaries have over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. It’s completely date-free, which is ideal if you totally forgot you were given one at Christmas and then decided to revamp your life mid-year.

Each planner comes with three colourful ribbons to help you navigate, an elastic band to keep it sealed shut, a loop to keep your pen in place and 150 colourful stickers you can use to decorate it with to your heart’s content.

Where to buy: Amazon ($81.13)

Kikki.K

If you’re looking for a simple 365-day diary with little fuss, grab one of Kikki.K’s A4 Skyline 2023 planners. You can fill in some pages to get a glimpse at what’s to come, write to-do lists or even record mini memories in the spaces set aside for certain days.

It’s currently available in four colours: black, hazelnut, acorn and lilac. You can also shop gift packs where you’ll receive an assortment of pens, tote bags, gallery pads and notepads with an A5-sized planner instead if you want the most bang for your buck.

Where to buy: Kikki.K ($59.99)

Moonology Diary 2023

Bestselling astrology and moonologer Yasmin Boland is back with her new 2023 diary — and help you become more in tune with the moon. Moonology Diary 2023 is full of pages that will inspire and guide you towards the life of your dreams.

Inside this diary, you’ll learn how to become attuned to the energies of key events, keep track of the moon, write down your wishes and watch them come true throughout the year. This moon diary is one of the bestselling diaries in all of Australia and is sure to sell out fast (as it does every year), so make sure you don’t miss out.

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.41) | Booktopia ($21.90) | eBay ($15)

Curation 2023

Curation is the 2023 planner of the moment. Presented in a gorgeous, cloth-bound cover, this yearly diary was made with love and stunning attention to detail.

While you can plan your days, weeks and months as you would with any of your regular 2023 planners, Curation takes it one step further by integrating special chapters dedicated to gratitude, mindfulness, goal-setting and habits. You know how New Year you say you’re going to “make X year, your year”? Well, owning a Curation diary will certainly ensure that.

Where to buy: Saint Belford ($59.95) | eBay ($59.95)

This article has been updated since its original publish date.