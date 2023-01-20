2023 BAFTAs: All the Films and Performances in the Running for Awards

We are in the middle of awards season, and the major films of the year are all battling it out for the chance at a golden trophy. Earlier in the year, we had the Golden Globes ceremony, and next month we have the glitz and glamour of the Oscars to look forward to. But on the other side of the pond, we also have the BAFTAs, where the British Film Academy crowns its top films and performances from 2022.
Who is nominated in the 2023 BAFTAs?
The nominees have been announced for this year, so let’s take a look at who is up for a trophy, shall we?
BAFTA Best Film nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Malte Grunert
- The Banshees Of Inisherin Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh
- Elvis Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
- Tár Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
BAFTA Outstanding British Film nominees
- Aftersun Charlotte Wells, Producer(S) Tbc
- The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
- Brian And Charles Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward
- Empire Of Light Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand
- Living Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly
- See How They Run Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell
- The Swimmers Sally El Hosaini, Producer(S) Tbc, Jack Thorne
- The Wonder Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue
BAFTA Leading Actress nominees
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
BAFTA Leading Actor nominees
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
BAFTA Supporting Actress nominees
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Carey Mulligan She Said
BAFTA Supporting Actor nominees
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light
BAFTA Director nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Edward Berger
- The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin Mcdonagh
- Decision To Leave Park Chan-Wook
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- Tár Todd Field
- The Woman King Gina Prince-Bythewood
BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominees
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl Mccormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
BAFTA Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees
- Aftersun Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
- Blue Jean Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
- Electric Malady Marie Lidén (Director)
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Katy Brand (Writer)
- Rebellion Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot (Director)
BAFTA Film Not in the English Language nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
- Argentina, 1985 Santiago Mitre, Producer(S) Tbc
- Corsage Marie Kreutzer
- Decision To Leave Park Chan-Wook, Ko Dae-Seok
- The Quiet Girl Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
BAFTA Documentary nominees
- All That Breathes Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
- Fire Of Love Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman
- Moonage Daydream Brett Morgan
- Navalny Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae
BAFTA Animated Film nominees
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Joel Crawford, Mark Swift
- Turning Red Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins
BAFTA Original Screenplay nominees
- The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
- Tár Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness Ruben Östlund
BAFTA Adapted Screenplay nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
- Living Kazuo Ishiguro
- The Quiet Girl Colm Bairéad
- She Said Rebecca Lenkiewicz
- The Whale Samuel D. Hunter
BAFTA Original Score nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees Of Inisherin Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Son Lux
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Alexandre Desplat
BAFTA Casting nominees
- Aftersun Lucy Pardee
- All Quiet On The Western Front Simone Bär
- Elvis Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Sarah Halley Finn
- Triangle Of Sadness Pauline Hansson
BAFTA Cinematography nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front James Friend
- The Batman Greig Fraser
- Elvis Mandy Walker
- Empire Of Light Roger Deakins
- Top Gun: Maverick Claudio Miranda
BAFTA Costume Design nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Lisy Christl
- Amsterdam J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
- Babylon Mary Zophres
- Elvis Catherine Martin
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Jenny Beavan
BAFTA Editing nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Sven Budelmann
- The Banshees Of Inisherin Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- Elvis Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Paul Rogers
- Top Gun: Maverick Eddie Hamilton
BAFTA Production Design nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
- Babylon Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- The Batman James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
- Elvis Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
BAFTA Make-Up and Hair nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Heike Merker
- The Batman Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
- Elvis Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
- The Whale Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
BAFTA Sound nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
- Avatar: The Way Of Water Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
- Elvis Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
- Tár Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
BAFTA Visual Effects nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold
- Avatar: The Way Of Water Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
- The Batman Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
BAFTA British Short Film nominees
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris Alex Kayode-Kay
- Bazigaga Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
- Bus Girl Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
- A Drifting Up Jacob Lee
- An Irish Goodbye Tom Berkeley, Ross White
BAFTA British Short Animation nominees
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
- Middle Watch John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy
- Your Mountain Is Waiting Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian
If you want to watch some of this year’s major award winners, here’s where you can find some of the buzzworthy films on streaming services.
