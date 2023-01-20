2023 BAFTAs: All the Films and Performances in the Running for Awards

We are in the middle of awards season, and the major films of the year are all battling it out for the chance at a golden trophy. Earlier in the year, we had the Golden Globes ceremony, and next month we have the glitz and glamour of the Oscars to look forward to. But on the other side of the pond, we also have the BAFTAs, where the British Film Academy crowns its top films and performances from 2022.

Who is nominated in the 2023 BAFTAs?

The nominees have been announced for this year, so let’s take a look at who is up for a trophy, shall we?

BAFTA Best Film nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Malte Grunert

The Banshees Of Inisherin Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh

Elvis Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss

Everything Everywhere All At Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Tár Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

BAFTA Outstanding British Film nominees

Aftersun Charlotte Wells, Producer(S) Tbc

The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Brian And Charles Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

Empire Of Light Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

Living Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

See How They Run Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

The Swimmers Sally El Hosaini, Producer(S) Tbc, Jack Thorne

The Wonder Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

BAFTA Leading Actress nominees

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

BAFTA Leading Actor nominees

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BAFTA Supporting Actress nominees

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan She Said

BAFTA Supporting Actor nominees

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light

BAFTA Director nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Edward Berger

The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin Mcdonagh

Decision To Leave Park Chan-Wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár Todd Field

The Woman King Gina Prince-Bythewood

BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominees

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

BAFTA Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees

Aftersun Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

Blue Jean Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot (Director)

BAFTA Film Not in the English Language nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

Argentina, 1985 Santiago Mitre, Producer(S) Tbc

Corsage Marie Kreutzer

Decision To Leave Park Chan-Wook, Ko Dae-Seok

The Quiet Girl Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

BAFTA Documentary nominees

All That Breathes Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Fire Of Love Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

Moonage Daydream Brett Morgan

Navalny Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

BAFTA Animated Film nominees

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

Turning Red Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

BAFTA Original Screenplay nominees

The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin Mcdonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness Ruben Östlund

BAFTA Adapted Screenplay nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Living Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl Colm Bairéad

She Said Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale Samuel D. Hunter

BAFTA Original Score nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Volker Bertelmann

Babylon Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees Of Inisherin Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Alexandre Desplat

BAFTA Casting nominees

Aftersun Lucy Pardee

All Quiet On The Western Front Simone Bär

Elvis Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All At Once Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness Pauline Hansson

BAFTA Cinematography nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front James Friend

The Batman Greig Fraser

Elvis Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick Claudio Miranda

BAFTA Costume Design nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Lisy Christl

Amsterdam J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon Mary Zophres

Elvis Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Jenny Beavan

BAFTA Editing nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Sven Budelmann

The Banshees Of Inisherin Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All At Once Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick Eddie Hamilton

BAFTA Production Design nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

BAFTA Make-Up and Hair nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Heike Merker

The Batman Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

BAFTA Sound nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way Of Water Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

BAFTA Visual Effects nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

Avatar: The Way Of Water Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

BAFTA British Short Film nominees

The Ballad Of Olive Morris Alex Kayode-Kay

Bazigaga Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

Bus Girl Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A Drifting Up Jacob Lee

An Irish Goodbye Tom Berkeley, Ross White

BAFTA British Short Animation nominees

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

Middle Watch John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

Your Mountain Is Waiting Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

If you want to watch some of this year’s major award winners, here’s where you can find some of the buzzworthy films on streaming services.