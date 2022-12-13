You Can Get ‘Saints Row IV Re-Elected’ for Free Right Now

Earth has been invaded by aliens, and you, as the president of the United States, are on a quest to avenge the violent invasion with Superman-like powers and defeat the aliens. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is free to download on the Epic Games store for PC players, along with some great surprises for fans.

Deep Silver Volition, the game’s developer, has given fans of the Saint Row series a reason to love and re-visit the series again nine years after its original release. The Saint Row franchise, known for its vast downloadable content (DLC), has released an all-in-one package consolidating all of its DLC content in one PC game that you can download for free until Dec. 15, 2022.

How to get Saints Row IV: Re-Elected for free

The game is available for free download on the Epic Game store on PC (which releases new free games every week) until 11 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022. To download any game from the Epic Games store, you will need to download the Epic Game Launcher, which is the hub where all your games are stored and the software you’ll need to play the games. As long as you download the game within the allotted time window, you can install it and play it for free later. The games are saved on your Epic Games account and can be accessed on different computers as long as it meets the game’s minimum specifications. The game will be available on Linus X next, with no set date yet.

What’s new on the PC for Saint Row IV: Re-Elected?

One of the best features the new Saints Row IV: Re-Elected edition for PC offers, is the ability to cross-play on PC, regardless of what launcher you or your friends use. Meaning: You’ll be able to play online with anyone on the PC. The new release also has all the 25 DLC packs that have been released over the nine years for Saints Row IV. To see the full list, check out this post from Steam.

To calm the nerves of the fans who have been playing the game from its launch nearly a decade ago, the new version will allow players to carry over all of their saved games to the new game. All versions of the game on PC should automatically be updated, and all older versions will no longer be available online for sale. If you wish to keep the game like it was released originally, you can stop automatic downloads in the game settings.

Is Saints Row IV: Re-Elected for me?

If you are a fan of third-person action games, Grand Theft Auto style, but with a bit more sci-fi storyline and chaos (leap over buildings and kill people with your mind), you’ll love Saints Row IV: Re-Elected. The game has a single player storyline, co-op abilities, and an online multiplayer. It also has a 7.8/10 rating on IGN and a dedicated following of fans throughout its history.