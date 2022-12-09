Here’s Where You Can Catch the Remaining World Cup Games Live Across Australia

Alright, folks. We’re into the spicy portion of the World Cup. The quarter-finals are here, and they are set to be damn entertaining. If you’re keen to catch Croatia v Brazil, Netherlands v Argentina, Morocco v Portugal and England v France from a public setting across Australia, here are some options for you.

When are the World Cup quarter-finals games?

You can find a full breakdown of the World Cup schedule here. But Croatia v Brazil will kick off first at 2:00 am AEDT on December 10, 2022, followed by Netherlands v Argentina at 6:00 am. Morocco v Portugal kicks off at 2:00 am AEDT on December 11, and England v France is at 6:00 am.

Where to watch games live in Australia

If you’d like to get amongst the action with other Socceroos fans, here are some venues showing World Cup games.

Venues showing World Cup games in Sydney

The Star Sydney’s 24/7 Sports Bar: This sports bar has been showing every game throughout the World Cup on a 34m2 LED mega screen.

Bankstown Sports: Head to the Basement Brewhouse, the Rainforest Lounge or the East Outdoor Terrace to catch the next games.

Venues showing World Cup games in Melbourne

Imperial Hotel: This well-loved CBD sports bar will be showing games throughout the duration of the World Cup.

The Pub: In Melbourne's Southbank, The Pub at The Crown is another venue screening every World Cup game – so you can be sure the quarter-final matches will be playing here.

The Local Port Melbourne: This pub is showing all England games and will have doors open one hour before kick-off. It's also serving a limited menu of food – as well as drinks if you're keen on a beverage.

Venues showing World Cup games in Brisbane

Treasury Brisbane: Livewire 24/7 Sports Bar will be showing every World Cup game throughout the comp, so head on over if you’d like to catch the quarter final matches.

Venues showing World Cup games in Adelaide

The District at SkyCity: This sports venue has been screening every game throughout the World Cup so you can expect much the same for Croatia v Brazil, Netherlands v Argentina, Morocco v Portugal and England v France.

Venues showing World Cup games in Perth

Subiaco Hotel: This pub has been showing every World Cup game, no matter the time. So if you’re keen on an early morning, head on over to catch the action. The website states bookings are recommended.

Vic Park Hotel: This pub is screening early-start World Cup games, so it looks to be a solid option for the upcoming quarter-finals matches.

This pub is screening early-start World Cup games, so it looks to be a solid option for the upcoming quarter-finals matches. The Globe: Another popular sports bar, The Globe is set to show all games in the quarter-finals.

Venues showing World Cup games in Canberra

Casino Canberra: Boasting the “biggest screen in Canberra”, Casino Canberra is set to be a popular choice for watching the upcoming games.

Venues showing World Cup games in Hobart

Casino Bar at Wrest Point: Per the Guardian, The Wrest Point Casino sports bar has been showing World Cup games. Be sure to check ahead to confirm, though.

Venues showing World Cup games in Darwin

Shenannigans Bar: If you’re looking to catch Croatia v Brazil, Netherlands v Argentina, Morocco v Portugal and England v France in Darwin, Shenannigans is set to be showing the games nice and early.

This article has been updated to reflect screenings of the World Cup quarter-finals and beyond.