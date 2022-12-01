Here’s Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch (that aren’t just Christmas movies) on each Aussie streaming service right now.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (December 9)

Not to be confused with the poorly rated Disney remake that was released earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio tells the same classic story reimagined in the style of fantastical stop-motion animation. If you’re a fan of the mind of GDT, you’re sure to enjoy this too.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 23)

The highly anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sees a bunch of new suspects (played by Hollywood A-listers) come together on an exotic Mediterranean holiday, only for someone to end up dead. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is already a hit with critics and at the box office so it’ll make perfect Christmas viewing.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (December 25)

We may not have a new instalment in Henry Cavill’s mainline The Witcher series this year, but we do have Blood Origin, a prequel that looks equally epic.

The story is set thousands of years before the main story and explores how the event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres merged the worlds of humans, elves and monsters.

What to watch on Stan this month

Christmas Ransom (December 1)

Stan’s tradition of local Christmas movies continues in 2022 with Christmas Ransom. The movie stars Matt Okine as a toy store owner who is held for ransom on Christmas Eve and must be saved by a pair of kids and a security officer played by Mirada Tapsell.

Bump – Season 3 (December 26)

The delightful Stan original dramedy series Bump returns for its third season and things have changed a lot. A five-year time jump means our lovable teen parents aren’t really teens anymore but are instead young adults dealing with parenthood amongst a plethora of responsibilities and heartache.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

National Treasure: Edge of History (December 14)

It’s a bit thin on the ground for new releases on Disney+ this month but National Treasure fans should definitely check out the new TV series, National Treasure: Edge of History. The series will be a sequel to the films, following a similar premise with a younger cast.

What to watch on Binge this month

The Batman (December 1)

The Batman is, in my opinion, one of the best films of the year. The dark and gritty reboot sees Robert Pattinson play Batman in his early years of crimefighting as he hunts the sadistic serial killer the Riddler. It’s a long one so definitely worth a watch at home now that it’s on streaming.

Colin From Accounts (December 1)

Binge’s Aussie original series stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall as two single(ish) humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

His Dark Materials – Season 3 (December 6)

His Dark Materials, the TV series based on Phillip Pullman’s classic YA fantasy novels, is set to end with its third season but will hopefully give more closure than the 2007 film.

The series takes place in a world where humans’ souls exist as counterpart animals. The third season will follow the plot of the third book, The Amber Spyglass, and it’s set to be a big one.

What to watch on Prime Video this month

Everything Everywhere All At Once (December 20)

One of the best, if not the most imaginative, films of the year hits streaming this month. Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who goes from dealing with mundane tasks like taxes and family dinners, to being thrown into the multiverse. Once there she must harness the powers of her parallel lives to stop a destructive being who intends to harm the universe.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 3 (December 21)

John Krasinski returns as the CIA analyst turned action hero, Jack Ryan, for the third season of the hit Prime Video series. This time Jack is on the run, all the while still wrapped up in investigating a massive conspiracy.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

1923 (December 19)

Fans of Yellowstone will definitely want to pay attention to Taylor Sheridan’s new series 1923. The Yellowstone prequel stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as a different generation of Duttons enduring the hardships of the Western Expansion and Prohibition era in Montana.

Top Gun: Maverick (December 22)

Top Gun: Maverick was the surprise hit of the year. A sequel nearly 40 years in the making that actually lived up to the hype. This month you can see the saga of Maverick continue at home as he attempts to train a new class of fighter pilots for the mission of their lives.

What to watch on Apple TV+ this month

Emancipation (December 9)

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) directs Will Smith in this historical action film about a runaway slave who journeys through the swamps of Louisiana to escape the plantation owners who nearly killed him.

