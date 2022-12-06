9 Geeky Gift Ideas for the Nerd in Your Life

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Buying gifts for some obsessed with pop culture is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you know exactly what they’re into. On the other hand, how can you narrow down giant franchises like Star Wars or Pokémon to a single geeky gift? With that in mind, we’ve assembled a list of the best Christmas gift ideas any nerd or geek will surely love.

From art books to trading cards and comics, there’s a gift for every type of nerd fandom.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Christmas gift ideas for geeks

Are you buying a gift for a massive Pokémon nerd? There’s a nearly 100 per cent chance that they have the latest game, so why not give them something that they probably don’t already own? The Pokémon Trading Card Game is still going strong, and there’s never been a better time to pick it up. Bonus point if your friends are already into card-based games.

The Build & Battle Box is part of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Silver Tempest, and features everything a new player needs to pick up the game, including a 40-card deck that’s ready to play with, along with four booster packs

If you really want to get specific, you could also search out a rare or special card featuring their favourite Pokémon.

Catch the Pokémon Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box here. Just don’t forget to use the promo code XMAS10 when checking out.

The man, the myth, the cameo legend – now in an action-figure form. Excelsior, true believers.

Grab the Mego Legends Stan Lee Action Figure here.

As far as geek gifts go, you can’t really go wrong with LEGO – especially Star Wars LEGO.

Bring the LEGO Boba Fett Helmet here.

Give the gift of retro gaming with this countertop arcade cabinet. It comes with two ready-to-play games, Frogger and Time Pilot.

Pick up the Arcade1Up Frogger Counter-Cade here.

This is a lavishly illustrated coffee table book that collects the best conceptual artwork from the Star Wars universe; from Ralph McQuarrie’s designs for the original trilogy to the latest video game output.

Use the Force to pick up Star Wars: Concept here.

This Dungeons & Dragons adventure book is one of the best there is and a great gift idea for the tabletop nerd in your life. Set in the frigid region of Icewind Dale, your adventuring party is tasked with exploring the icy tundra to stop the mysterious Frostmaiden from discovering a terrifying, ancient power. This adventure feels like a horror movie, which isn’t that surprising as it draws huge inspiration from sources like John Carpenter’s The Thing, H.P. Lovecraft’s At The Mountains of Madness and Ridley Scott’s Alien.

Roll for initiative with Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frost Maiden here.

Rewatching the Doctor Who TV Christmas special has become a traditional part of the holidays, which makes this the perfect gift for Whovians, whatever their creed. The only downside is that they’ll have to wait until next Christmas to properly enjoy it (unless they’re a Time Lord.)

The Doctor Who TARDIS Christmas Tree Ornament is available here.

This lavishly illustrated, 336-page coffee table book chronicles the complete history of Westeros; from the Age of Heroes through to Robert’s rebellion and beyond. It’s basically George R. R. Martin’s version of The Silmarillion that spans his entire world; including the Free Cities of Essos, the Dothraki, Asshai by the Shadow and the savage jungles of Sothoryos. This is an engrossing tome that any Game Of Thrones fan will be sure to treasure.

The World Of Ice And Fire is available here.

If you’re after a gift for someone whose current favourite TV show is The Sandman, why not take them back to the source and give them the comic that inspired it? While the streaming adaptation is quite faithful to the comic, you’re only getting half the experience without the comic’s incredibly moody and expressive art. This volume collects the first eight issues of Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg and Malcolm Jones III’s dark fantasy series. This series belongs in any comic geek’s collection and is a great gift idea for anyone who wants to start their own collection.

Dream on with The Sandman, Vol. 1: Preludes & Nocturnes here.

Lifehacker Australia’s Christmas gift guides