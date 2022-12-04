The Right Way to Get Rid of Your Old Couch

As convenient as buying couches online can be, there are still some advantages to shopping at brick-and-mortar retailers. First and foremost, going to stores in person means you get to try them out before making a purchase. And then, there’s the delivery situation.

Yes, your online purchases will be shipped to your home, but it’ll be up to you to get them inside and up (or down) any stairs and to its final destination — where you’ll then assemble it yourself, and figure out what to do with your old couch. Though it’s not a given, some brick-and-mortar stores will not only deliver your new couch, but they’ll also haul the old one away (if you want them to).

And while that may not seem like the biggest perk, if you’ve ever had to dispose of a large piece of furniture and don’t own a large vehicle, then you know that it can be a huge pain. Here are a few options, should you ever find yourself in that situation.

How to get rid of your old couch

To clarify, we’re talking about situations where keeping the couch in your home isn’t a possibility — like if you don’t have anywhere to put it. Here are some of the ways you can get it out:

Donate it

Even if you don’t have a truck or a van, it may still be possible to donate your old couch. It may take a little legwork, though, because not all thrift shops and resale organisations accept furniture donations, and even if they do, they may not offer a donation pickup service.

Sell it or give it away

Ask around to see if any friends or family members want the couch. If there are no takers, put an ad on Freecycle, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or Nextdoor letting people know that it’s for sale, or that you’re giving it away. Be sure to specify that they would be responsible for moving it out of your house and transporting it themselves.

Though it may be tempting to put the couch on the curb with a “free” sign, check your city’s rules before going through the effort of moving it outside. In some places, there are designated days for putting stuff on the curb to give away. In others, it’s never OK.

Recycle it

There are also ways to recycle old couches, but again, your best bet is to contact your city’s sanitation department or your waste removal company to find out how furniture recycling is handled in your area. Some communities have bulk recycling facilities, or designated drop-off days.

If the couch can no longer be used, another option is taking it apart, and recycling the various bits and pieces. Once you’ve disassembled it, you can take the wood, fabric, foam core, and springs to a recycling facility or scrapyard.