The Best Tablets for Drawing, so You Can Get Creative on Any Budget

Drawing is a great outlet for creativity, whether casually or professionally. But most artists are looking towards the future of digital art.

If you love traditional art and want to get into the digital drawing space, or are just looking to upgrade your old graphics tablet, we’re going to cover the best drawing and graphics tablets for every budget.

Best Drawing Tablet Under $100

Price: $89

The Wacom One comes in two sizes — small (15.2 x 9.5 cm) which is ideal for laptop screens, and medium (21.6 x 13.5 cm) which is ideal for larger monitors. Both sizes are the same price, so there’s no need to downgrade if cost is an issue.

This graphics tablet is ideal for beginners and younger artists as it’s small, lightweight and made of a sturdy, scratch-free plastic.

It comes with a battery-free, ergonomic pen that is pressure-sensitive and has a replaceable nib.

The downside to the Wacom One is that you’ll need a PC to download the drivers and use it as it doesn’t have a screen or it’s own built-in software.

Best Drawing Tablet Under $200

Price: $129

The biggest difference between the Wacom One and Wacom Intuos is that the latter has a pen tray and 4 ExpressKeys. These buttons can be bound to a variety of inputs and keyboard shortcuts to make the creative process as smooth as possible.

The Wacom Intuos is the same size and uses the same battery-free pen, drivers and software as the Wacom One.

If you’re willing to spend an extra $50, there’s also the Wacom Intuos Bluetooth version for more connectivity without the wires.

Best Drawing Tablet Under $500

Price: $269

The only difference between the Wacom Intuous Medium and Small is the size. The Small is ideal for laptops due to the smaller surface area (15.2 x 9.5 cm), while the Medium is best for PC monitors (21.6 x 13.5 cm).

Unfortunately, there is no non-Bluetooth option for the Intuos Medium, but you can purchase a pistachio-coloured one for $349 instead of $269.

Under $1000

Price: $549

The Wacom One Creative Pen Display is the cheapest graphics tablet that allows you to draw directly on the screen. It has a full HD 1920 x 1080 display, battery-free pen and a paper-like drawing surface to mimic a real canvas.

It’s compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS and Android, so users can work from anywhere as long as they have their phone. It also comes with built-in programs and most importantly, it has legs so you can work on a raised surface. The digital artist’s dream.

Price: $698

Wacom has taken the Intuos tablet and given it a bunch of new features to give users the Intuos Pro.

It includes the new Wacom Pro Pen 2, which features 8,192 different pressure sensitivity levels and eight customisable ExpressKeys.

With an active area of 31 x 21.6 cm, it’s the largest graphics tablet under $1000.

Price: $899

The Cintiq Creative Pen Display differs from the Wacom One version with its sheer size. Featuring a 15.6″ full HD display that allows you to draw on the screen and comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2.

It has fold-out legs, includes a variety of creative programs and is compatible with Mac and Windows.

Drawing Tablets Over $1000

Wacom Cintiq Creative Pen Display

With a budget over $1000, you can buy a few variations of the Wacom Cintiq, with the biggest differences being the screen sizes.

They all feature HD displays for drawing with Mac and Windows OS compatibility.

Differences include:

The Cintiq Pro 22 and 24 come with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, while the 27″ includes the Wacom Pro Pen 3, which features customizable weight, grip thickness, pen buttons and centre of balance for the ultimate creative experience.

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 Non-Touch comes with an ExpressKey remote that has 17 customisable buttons and a touch ring, while the ExpressKeys on the 27″ are found on the back of the device.

Here’s the price breakdown:

Wacom Cintiq 22 Creative Pen Display: $1799

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 Non Touch with Creative Pen: $3399

Wacom Cintiq Pro 27″ Creative Pen Display: $5499