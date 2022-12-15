By Olivia Rae’s New Suncare Mist Is SPF for People On-The-Go

Now that summer has officially started to make an appearance in Australia (and about time at that), ’tis the season to head to your favourite beach or get the gang together for a poolside rendezvous. Not to mention endless evenings of rooftop drinks in the sunshine — the ultimate dopamine boost, if you ask us.

But, while you’re enjoying those Aperol Spritz’s, don’t forget, it’s also at this time of year that you might want to consider stocking up your sun protection collection with some new SPF goodies because as we all know, the Aussie sun is not to be messed around with given that in 2022, we’re estimated to have 17,756 new cases of melanoma of the skin that will be diagnosed (10,374 males and 7,382 females) according to Cancer Australia.

It is also further estimated that Aussies have a 1 in 17 (or 5.8%) risk of being diagnosed with melanoma of the skin by the age of 85 (1 in 14 or 6.9% for males and 1 in 21 or 4.7% for females), which is a scary statistic.

In lieu of this, we know what you’re thinking, with so many sun protection options on the market right now, which one should you invest in?

Well, it really comes down to whether you like a face or body-specific one (or maybe both?). It’s also important to factor in whether you’re a good ol’ lotion person or would like to try a sunscreen spray for those hard-to-reach places. And by hard to reach, we’re talking about your hairline, between your toes (yep, they’re important too), or your back — especially for those solo beach dates.

If you’re swinging towards the latter, one of the new kids on the sunscreen block is By Olivia Rae’s Face Shield Antioxidant Suncare Mist.

By Olivia Rae’s Face Shield Antioxidant Suncare Mist, $39.95

Retailing for $39.95, this Australian-made SPF50 spray sunscreen is said to be a super lightweight mist that’s non-sticky and offers an invisible finish (so you can put it on before your makeup or seamlessly after as well). Designed for on-the-go use, the easy spray function also offers easy application and reapplication.

Containing ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin F, Grape Seed, Milk Thistle, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Chamomile Extract, the formula claims to offer inflammatory properties, moisture retention, hydration and UVA/UVB rays. Oh, and while it comes in a rose dew scent, there’s also a fragrance-free option developed for those of you with sensitive skin.

Also, for anyone worried about getting this spray sunscreen in your hair, By Olivia Rae has thought ahead and retails this handy affirmation headband alongside your spray to keep your SPF where it belongs — on your face. It also doubles as a neat little beauty headband to keep your hair back while doing your makeup or skincare routine.

Affirmation Headband, $10

Interested? You can check them both out here.