Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in January

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in January?
January 1
- Kaleidoscope
- Lady Voyeur
- The Way of the Househusband – Season 2
- F9: The Fast Saga
January 4
- The Lying Life of Adults
- How I Became A Gangster
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
- The Hills – Seasons 1-2
January 5
- Ginny & Georgia – Season 2
- Woman of the Dead
- Copenhagen Cowboy
- The Ultimatum: France – Season 1, Part 2 (new episodes weekly)
January 6
- Pressure Cooker
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
January 10
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 11
- Sexify – Season 2
- Noise
January 12
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- Vikings Valhalla – Season 2
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 2
January 13
- Sky Rojo – Season 3
- Trial by Fire
- Dog Gone
- Break Point
January 14
- A Quiet Place Part II
January 18
- Bosch & Rockit
January 19
- That ’90s Show
- Women at War
- Khallat+
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanee Tales of the Macabre
January 20
- Fauda – Season 4
- Sahmaran
- Bake Squad – Season 2
- Bling Empire: New York
- Represent
- Shanty Town
- Devotion
January 23
- Narvik
January 25
- Against the Ropes
January 26
- Daniel Spellbound – Season 2
- Record of Ragnarok – Season 2, Episodes 1-10
January 27
- Lockwood & Co
- Kings of Jo’Burg – Season 2
- The Snow Girl
- You People
January 30
- Princess Power
January 31
- Cunk on Earth
- Pamela, a love story
January TBC
- The Endless Night
- Physical: 100
- JUNG_E
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (Game)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (Game)
What’s streaming on Stan in January?
January 1
- Dangerous Liaisons – Season 1, Episode 8
- Black Snow – Season 1
- Baywatch (2017)
- Lego DC Super Hero Girls – Season 1
- Wacky Races (2016) – Season 1
January 2
- Yellowstone – Season 5, Episode 8
- Chaos Walking
- Doctor Who: New Year’s Day 2022 Special: Eve of the Daleks
- Gretel & Hansel
- Infidel
- The Wolf of Snow Hollow
January 3
- Censor
- Dafne
- The Age of Reason (L’âge de raison)
January 4
- New Amsterdam – Season 5, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Locusts (2019)
January 5
- Home Economics – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Roger Federer: A Champions Journey
January 6
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- BMF – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
January 7
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 15, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- My Massive C**k
- These Days
January 8
- Williams Sisters
- Spanish Affair
January 9
- Kingdom of Dreams – Season 1
- Back Home
- The Complexity of Happiness
January 10
- Cross the Line
- The Last Will Be The Last (Gli ultimi saranno ultimi)
January 11
- Me & My Left Brain
- Love Like Poison
January 12
- Virgins
January 13
- Walker – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- For Your Love
January 14
- Your Honor – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
January 15
- Lethal Weapon
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
January 16
- The Campaign
- A Thief’s Daughter
- Solo (Assolo)
January 17
- Godfather of Harlem – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
January 18
- Pimped
- Family Law – Seasons 1-2
January 19
- Passengers (2016)
January 20
- Transfusion
- How it Ends
January 21
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
January 22
- Farewell, Mr Haffman
January 23
- YOLO: Silver Destiny – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Another World
- Youth
January 24
- All American – Season 5, Episodes 8 (new episodes weekly)
January 25
- The Pretend One
January 26
- Reaching Distance
January 27
- Poker Face – Season 1, Episodes 1-4
- Honour – Season 1
January 28
- Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness
January 29
- Opposites Attract
January 30
- Child’s Pose
- The Confessions
January 31
- Slam (2018)
What’s new on Disney+ in Australia in January?
January 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2
- Alaska Daily
- The French Mans – Season 2
- Runaway
- Taiwan Crime Stories
- Barbarian
- Atlanta – Seasons 1-3
January 6
- If These Walls Could Sing
- Ghost Rider
- The Punisher
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Baby Sharks
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
January 9
- Koala Man
January 11
- Chasing Waves
- Gina Yei
- America’s National Parks – Season 1
January 13
- The Flagmakers
- Retrograde
- The Territory
- Avatar: The Deep Dive – A Special Edition of 20/20
January 18
- King Shakir Recycle
- Super Junior: The Last Man Standing
January 20
- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty
January 25
- Extraordinary
- Commander Fort
January 27
- Darby and the Dead
What’s streaming on Binge in January?
January 1
- Lizzo: Live in Concert
- S.W.A.T – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE NXT Level Up 2022 – Episode 46 (new episodes weekly)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10817 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9516 (daily episodes)
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Open Season 3
- Labyrinth
- Mulholland Drive
- Jurassic World: Dominion
January 2
- Happy Valley – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Call The Midwife – Season 12, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Taskmaster UK 2023: New Year New Treat
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 9, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 21, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 152 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6607 (daily episodes)
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- Horrid Hendry The Movie
January 3
- Silent Witness – Season 26, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Taskmaster – Seasons 7-9 & 12-14
- Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2
- Tacoma FD – Seasons 1-3
- Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Horne Section – Season 1
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Raw – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Raw Talk – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties
- Boiler Room
January 4
- Afterburn – Season 23 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Nxt – Season 2023 (new episodes weekly)
- Icons Unearthed: Star Wars – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- S.W.A.T – Seasons 1-5
- Forged in Fire: Best of – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Challenge – Season 38, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
January 5
- Gossip Girl (2021) – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Doom Patrol – Season 4
- The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 8, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Carrie Diaries – Seasons 1-2
- WWE SmackDown Highlights – Season 2023 (new episodes weekly)
- Miz & Mrs – Season 3
- Messyness – Season 2
- Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole – Season 2
January 6
- Sex Diaries – Season 1
- Kendra Sells Hollywood – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 3 (Finale)
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 19, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Raw Highlights – Season 2023 – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- No Way Out – Season 1
- Why Do The Brits Win Every War – Season 1
- A Long Way Down
January 7
- Death in Paradise – Season 12, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 15 (finale)
- More Power – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Smackdown – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- This Week in WWE – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE The Smackdown Lowdown – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Frozen Ground
- Brooklyn
- Calvary
- Carol
- The Son of Bigfoot
January 8
- The Great Northern – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Rock – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE NXT Level Up – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
January 9
- East New York – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- NCIS – Season 18
- Who Killed Biggie & Tupac? – Season 1
- WWE Crown Jewel – Season 1
- WWE Rivalries – Season 1
- Black Mass
- Happy Death Day 2U
January 10
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- C.B. Strike, Troubled Blood – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Earth’s Great Rivers – Season 2
- Astro Boy – Seasons 1-2
- The Critic – Seasons 1-2
- Barred 2022
- Spider-Man All Roads Lead to No Way Home
January 11
- The Spectacular Spider-Man – Season 1
- 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 14
- River – Season 1
- Swamp People – Season 13
- WWE Battleground – Season 1
- WWE Fastlane – Season 1
- Dogfight
January 12
- Velma – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Secrets of the London Underground – Season 1
- WWE Backlash – Season 1
- WWE Summerslam – Season 1
- WWE Elimination Chamber – Season 1
- WWE Wrestlemania – Season 1
- The Boss Baby
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
January 13
- Buffering – Season 1
- Not Going Out – Season 1-12
- Grand Designs UK – Season 20
- Superstar Ink – Season 1
- Endangered (2021)
- WWE Clash of Champions – Season 1
- WWE Extreme Rules – Season 1
- Charlotte Gray
- Half Baked
- The Snowman
January 14
- Siesta Key – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
January 15
- Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama – Season 1
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The Secret Garden (1993)
- Alone Together
- Forrest Gump
January 16
- The Last of Us – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
January 17
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom Girls’ Night In – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Wipeout – Season 9
- Law & Order: SVU – Season 19
January 18
- My Years With The Queen
- Fear Factor USA 2.0 – Season 1
- Table For 3 – Seasons 1-6
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood – Season 3
- WWE Payback – Season 1
- WWE Money in the Bank – Season 1
January 19
- In Your House – Seasons 1-3
- Top Gun: Maverick
January 20
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
January 23
- Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Broadchurch – Season 1
January 24
- All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent – Season 1-5
- 24 Hours In Emergency – Season 6
- Vincent – Season 2
- Darcey & Stacey – Season 2
- WCW The Great American Bash – Season 1
- Dragons’ Den – Season 19
January 25
- The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- See No Evil – Season 4
- WWE Where Are They Now? – Season 1
January 27
- The Curse of Oak Island Specials – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars: Best Of – Season 2
- Wrestlemania Rewind – Season 1
January 28
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- The Forgiven
- Phantom of the Open
January 29
- WWE Royal Rumble 2023 (Live Event)
January 31
- Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Weekend Breaks with Gregg Wallace – Season 2
- WWE Armageddon – Season 1
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in January?
January 1
- Jurassic World
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Pink Panther (2006)
- The Pink Panther 2
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
January 3
- Last Seen Alive
January 6
- The Rig – Season 1
- Gasoline Alley
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
January 13
- The Test – Season 2
- Hunters – Season 2
- Valkyrie
- Rocky V
- Rocky Balboa
- Rocky IV
January 20
- The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 2
- Creed
- Creed II
January 27
- Shotgun Wedding
January 28
- Where the Crawdads Sing
What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in January?
January 1
- The Almond and the Seahorse
January 4
- Sometimes When We Touch
January 5
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- Art & Krimes by Krimes
- Last Flight Home
January 11
- Acapulco Shore – Seasons 1-7
- Ridiculousness – Season 27
January 13
- Big Nate
January 15
- Siesta Key: Miami Moves – Season 5
January 16
- Mayor of Kingstown – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
January 17
- More Than I Want To Remember
- As Far As They Can Run
- Favourite Daughter
January 25
- Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan – Season 3
January 27
- Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)
- Wolf Pack – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in January?
January 13
- Servant – Season 4
- Super League: The War For Football
January 20
- Truth Be Told – Season 3
January 27
- Shrinking
