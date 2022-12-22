Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in January

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hello and welcome to another year of streaming. 2023 is a mere blink away and it’s time to see what movies and TV series will tie us to our chairs in the new year.

In January 2023 we’ll see the highly anticipated video game adaptation The Last of Us hit Binge, Vikings Valhalla returns for Season 2 on Netflix, new Aussie crime series Black Snow releases on Stan, and the Teen Wolf movie arrives on Paramount+.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in January 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in January?

January 1

Kaleidoscope

Lady Voyeur

The Way of the Househusband – Season 2

F9: The Fast Saga

January 4

The Lying Life of Adults

How I Became A Gangster

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

The Hills – Seasons 1-2

January 5

Ginny & Georgia – Season 2

Woman of the Dead

Copenhagen Cowboy

The Ultimatum: France – Season 1, Part 2 (new episodes weekly)

January 6

Pressure Cooker

The Pale Blue Eye

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 11

Sexify – Season 2

Noise

January 12

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings Valhalla – Season 2

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 2

January 13

Sky Rojo – Season 3

Trial by Fire

Dog Gone

Break Point

January 14

A Quiet Place Part II

January 18

Bosch & Rockit

January 19

That ’90s Show

Women at War

Khallat+

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanee Tales of the Macabre

January 20

Fauda – Season 4

Sahmaran

Bake Squad – Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Represent

Shanty Town

Devotion

January 23

Narvik

January 25

Against the Ropes

January 26

Daniel Spellbound – Season 2

Record of Ragnarok – Season 2, Episodes 1-10

January 27

Lockwood & Co

Kings of Jo’Burg – Season 2

The Snow Girl

You People

January 30

Princess Power

January 31

Cunk on Earth

Pamela, a love story

January TBC

The Endless Night

Physical: 100

JUNG_E

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (Game)

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (Game)

Start streaming on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in January?

January 1

Dangerous Liaisons – Season 1, Episode 8

Black Snow – Season 1

Baywatch (2017)

Lego DC Super Hero Girls – Season 1

Wacky Races (2016) – Season 1

January 2

Yellowstone – Season 5, Episode 8

Chaos Walking

Doctor Who: New Year’s Day 2022 Special: Eve of the Daleks

Gretel & Hansel

Infidel

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

January 3

Censor

Dafne

The Age of Reason (L’âge de raison)

January 4

New Amsterdam – Season 5, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Locusts (2019)

January 5

Home Economics – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Roger Federer: A Champions Journey

January 6

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

BMF – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 15, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

My Massive C**k

These Days

January 8

Williams Sisters

Spanish Affair

January 9

Kingdom of Dreams – Season 1

Back Home

The Complexity of Happiness

January 10

Cross the Line

The Last Will Be The Last (Gli ultimi saranno ultimi)

January 11

Me & My Left Brain

Love Like Poison

January 12

Virgins

January 13

Walker – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

For Your Love

January 14

Your Honor – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 15

Lethal Weapon

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

January 16

The Campaign

A Thief’s Daughter

Solo (Assolo)

January 17

Godfather of Harlem – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 18

Pimped

Family Law – Seasons 1-2

January 19

Passengers (2016)

January 20

Transfusion

How it Ends

January 21

10 Cloverfield Lane

January 22

Farewell, Mr Haffman

January 23

YOLO: Silver Destiny – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Another World

Youth

January 24

All American – Season 5, Episodes 8 (new episodes weekly)

January 25

The Pretend One

January 26

Reaching Distance

January 27

Poker Face – Season 1, Episodes 1-4

Honour – Season 1

January 28

Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness

January 29

Opposites Attract

January 30

Child’s Pose

The Confessions

January 31

Slam (2018)

Start watching on Stan.

What’s new on Disney+ in Australia in January?

January 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2

Alaska Daily

The French Mans – Season 2

Runaway

Taiwan Crime Stories

Barbarian

Atlanta – Seasons 1-3

January 6

If These Walls Could Sing

Ghost Rider

The Punisher

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Baby Sharks

Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

January 9

Koala Man

January 11

Chasing Waves

Gina Yei

America’s National Parks – Season 1

January 13

The Flagmakers

Retrograde

The Territory

Avatar: The Deep Dive – A Special Edition of 20/20

January 18

King Shakir Recycle

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing

January 20

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty

January 25

Extraordinary

Commander Fort

January 27

Darby and the Dead

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s streaming on Binge in January?

January 1

Lizzo: Live in Concert

S.W.A.T – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

WWE NXT Level Up 2022 – Episode 46 (new episodes weekly)

Coronation Street – Episode 10817 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9516 (daily episodes)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Open Season 3

Labyrinth

Mulholland Drive

Jurassic World: Dominion

January 2

Happy Valley – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Call The Midwife – Season 12, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Taskmaster UK 2023: New Year New Treat

90 Day Fiance – Season 9, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 21, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 152 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6607 (daily episodes)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Horrid Hendry The Movie

January 3

Silent Witness – Season 26, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Taskmaster – Seasons 7-9 & 12-14

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2

Tacoma FD – Seasons 1-3

Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Horne Section – Season 1

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Raw – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Raw Talk – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Boiler Room

January 4

Afterburn – Season 23 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Nxt – Season 2023 (new episodes weekly)

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

S.W.A.T – Seasons 1-5

Forged in Fire: Best of – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Challenge – Season 38, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

January 5

Gossip Girl (2021) – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Doom Patrol – Season 4

The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 8, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Carrie Diaries – Seasons 1-2

WWE SmackDown Highlights – Season 2023 (new episodes weekly)

Miz & Mrs – Season 3

Messyness – Season 2

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole – Season 2

January 6

Sex Diaries – Season 1

Kendra Sells Hollywood – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 3 (Finale)

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 19, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Raw Highlights – Season 2023 – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

No Way Out – Season 1

Why Do The Brits Win Every War – Season 1

A Long Way Down

January 7

Death in Paradise – Season 12, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 15 (finale)

More Power – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Smackdown – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

This Week in WWE – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

WWE The Smackdown Lowdown – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Frozen Ground

Brooklyn

Calvary

Carol

The Son of Bigfoot

January 8

The Great Northern – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Young Rock – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

WWE NXT Level Up – Season 2023, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 9

East New York – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

NCIS – Season 18

Who Killed Biggie & Tupac? – Season 1

WWE Crown Jewel – Season 1

WWE Rivalries – Season 1

Black Mass

Happy Death Day 2U

January 10

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

C.B. Strike, Troubled Blood – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Earth’s Great Rivers – Season 2

Astro Boy – Seasons 1-2

The Critic – Seasons 1-2

Barred 2022

Spider-Man All Roads Lead to No Way Home

January 11

The Spectacular Spider-Man – Season 1

24 Hours in Emergency – Season 14

River – Season 1

Swamp People – Season 13

WWE Battleground – Season 1

WWE Fastlane – Season 1

Dogfight

January 12

Velma – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of the London Underground – Season 1

WWE Backlash – Season 1

WWE Summerslam – Season 1

WWE Elimination Chamber – Season 1

WWE Wrestlemania – Season 1

The Boss Baby

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

January 13

Buffering – Season 1

Not Going Out – Season 1-12

Grand Designs UK – Season 20

Superstar Ink – Season 1

Endangered (2021)

WWE Clash of Champions – Season 1

WWE Extreme Rules – Season 1

Charlotte Gray

Half Baked

The Snowman

January 14

Siesta Key – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 15

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama – Season 1

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Secret Garden (1993)

Alone Together

Forrest Gump

January 16

The Last of Us – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 17

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom Girls’ Night In – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Wipeout – Season 9

Law & Order: SVU – Season 19

January 18

My Years With The Queen

Fear Factor USA 2.0 – Season 1

Table For 3 – Seasons 1-6

Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood – Season 3

WWE Payback – Season 1

WWE Money in the Bank – Season 1

January 19

In Your House – Seasons 1-3

Top Gun: Maverick

January 20

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

January 23

Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Broadchurch – Season 1

January 24

All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Law & Order: Criminal Intent – Season 1-5

24 Hours In Emergency – Season 6

Vincent – Season 2

Darcey & Stacey – Season 2

WCW The Great American Bash – Season 1

Dragons’ Den – Season 19

January 25

The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

See No Evil – Season 4

WWE Where Are They Now? – Season 1

January 27

The Curse of Oak Island Specials – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars: Best Of – Season 2

Wrestlemania Rewind – Season 1

January 28

Where the Crawdads Sing

The Forgiven

Phantom of the Open

January 29

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 (Live Event)

January 31

Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Weekend Breaks with Gregg Wallace – Season 2

WWE Armageddon – Season 1

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in January?

January 1

Jurassic World

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

January 3

Last Seen Alive

January 6

The Rig – Season 1

Gasoline Alley

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

January 13

The Test – Season 2

Hunters – Season 2

Valkyrie

Rocky V

Rocky Balboa

Rocky IV

January 20

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 2

Creed

Creed II

January 27

Shotgun Wedding

January 28

Where the Crawdads Sing

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in January?

January 1

The Almond and the Seahorse

January 4

Sometimes When We Touch

January 5

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

Art & Krimes by Krimes

Last Flight Home

January 11

Acapulco Shore – Seasons 1-7

Ridiculousness – Season 27

January 13

Big Nate

January 15

Siesta Key: Miami Moves – Season 5

January 16

Mayor of Kingstown – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

January 17

More Than I Want To Remember

As Far As They Can Run

Favourite Daughter

January 25

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan – Season 3

January 27

Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)

Wolf Pack – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Start streaming on Paramount+.

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in January?

January 13

Servant – Season 4

Super League: The War For Football

January 20

Truth Be Told – Season 3

January 27

Shrinking

Start streaming on Apple TV+.

January is starting off 2023 right, in streaming at least. What will you be watching first?

If you need to catch up on December’s titles, you can find the full list here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.