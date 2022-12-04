Here Are the World Cup Games You Need to Know About, Football Fans

The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup is picking up steam, and there is a lot of interest building around the biggest football event on Earth – even if our Socceroos have come to the end of their journey. If you’d like to keep up to date on what’s happening with the 2022 World Cup, here’s your explainer guide.

Where is the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup will be held in Qatar.

The event, and its 64 games, will be played out across eight different stadiums: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

Why is there controversy around Qatar hosting the World Cup?

The choice by FIFA to have Qatar host the 2022 Men’s World Cup has been met with criticism and concern since its announcement. Most recently, however, we’ve seen conversations arise about the treatment of migrant workers and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar due to the Socceroos and Football Australia making a public statement about these issues.

In late October, the Socceroos released a video touching on the importance of values like “respect, dignity, trust and courage”. It’s a powerful video speaking to the need for better and more consistent conditions for migrant workers in Qatar and voicing support for LGBTQ+ communities.

You can watch it below.

The video was released alongside a statement from Football Australia in collaboration with Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) calling for more to be done. You can read that statement in full here.

Which teams are competing?

As you likely already know, qualifying teams are determined during the first stage of the World Cup competition. Teams are set in groups according to location, and these groups play off until we land on our final lineup.

In order to progress to the next stage, teams need to emerge as winners of their group or one of the four best runners-up in the comp. Australia competed in the Asia World Cup qualifiers.

You can read a full breakdown of the World Cup qualifiers subsections here.

The competing FIFA World Cup groups are broken up as follows:

FIFA World Cup Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

FIFA World Cup Group B

England

IR Iran

USA

Wales

FIFA World Cup Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

FIFA World Cup Group D

France

Denmark

Tunisia

Australia

FIFA World Cup Group E

Spain

Germany

Japan

Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

FIFA World Cup Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

FIFA World Cup Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic

Socceroos World Cup squad

The official lineup for Australia’s World Cup team has been announced. We’ve got a full write-up on who’s in the Socceroos squad for the 2022 comp here.

Men’s FIFA World Cup dates

The event is slated to run from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The Opening Ceremony and first game of the World Cup (Group A – Qatar v Ecuador) kicked off on November 21, 2:00 am AEDT.

The knockout phase will begin with the Round of 16 from December 3-6.

The quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10, and the semi-finals are slated for December 13 and 14. And the World Cup Grand Final for 2022 will be played on December 18, with the play-off for third place set for December 17.

How to watch the Men’s World Cup in Australia

When it comes to tuning into the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the easiest place to do that will be through SBS, which will be airing games live and free.

SBS’ schedule for the FIFA Men’s World Cup

We finally have a bit of a guide as to when we can tune in to certain events during the course of the FIFA Men’s World Cup for 2022. SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 64 matches, and eight live matches will also be aired on SBS VICELAND.

Daily World Cup schedule:

Here’s a general breakdown of how you can expect SBS coverage to go during the event.

2:00 or 2:30 am AEDT: First game of the day

First game of the day 5:00 or 5:30 am AEDT: Second game

Second game 5:30 pm AEDT: World Cup Daily Show

World Cup Daily Show 6:00 pm AEDT: FIFA Preview Show

FIFA Preview Show 8:00 or 8:30 pm AEDT: Third game

Third game 11:00 or 11:30 pm AEDT: Fourth game

World Cup game times: Week one

If you’d like to mark your calendars with specific games and times, here is a break down of what’s happening and when during the first week of the World Cup.

Qatar v Ecuador: November 21 at 1:55 am AEDT

November 21 at 1:55 am AEDT England v Iran: November 21 at 10:25 pm AEDT

November 21 at 10:25 pm AEDT Senegal v Netherlands: November 22 at 2:25 am AEDT

November 22 at 2:25 am AEDT USA v Wales: November 22 at 5:25 am AEDT

November 22 at 5:25 am AEDT Argentina v Saudi Arabia: November 22 at 8:25 pm AEDT

November 22 at 8:25 pm AEDT Denmark v Tunisia: November 22 at 11:25 pm AEDT

November 22 at 11:25 pm AEDT Mexico v Poland: November 23 at 2:25 am AEDT

November 23 at 2:25 am AEDT France v Australia: November 23 at 4:55 am AEDT

November 23 at 4:55 am AEDT Morocco v Croatia: November 23 at 8:25 AEDT

November 23 at 8:25 AEDT Germany v Japan: November 23 at 11:25 pm AEDT

November 23 at 11:25 pm AEDT Spain v Costa Rica: November 24 at 2:25 am AEDT

November 24 at 2:25 am AEDT Belgium v Canada: November 24 at 5:25 am AEDT

November 24 at 5:25 am AEDT Switzerland v Cameroon: November 24 at 8:25 pm AEDT

November 24 at 8:25 pm AEDT Uruguay v Korea Republic: November 24 at 11:25 pm AEDT

November 24 at 11:25 pm AEDT Portugal v Ghana: November 25 at 2:25 am AEDT

November 25 at 2:25 am AEDT Brazil v Serbia: November 25 at 5:25 am AEDT

November 25 at 5:25 am AEDT Wales v Iran: November 25 at 8:25 pm AEDT

November 25 at 8:25 pm AEDT Qatar v Senegal: November 25 at 11:25 pm AEDT

November 25 at 11:25 pm AEDT Netherlands v Ecuador: November 26 at 2:25am AEDT

November 26 at 2:25am AEDT England v USA: November 26 at 5:25am AEDT

November 26 at 5:25am AEDT Tunisia v Australia: November 26 at 7:25 pm AEDT

November 26 at 7:25 pm AEDT Poland v Saudi Arabia: November 26 at 11:25 pm AEDT

November 26 at 11:25 pm AEDT France v Denmark: November 27 at 2:25 am AEDT

November 27 at 2:25 am AEDT Argentina v Mexico: November 27 at 5:25 am AEDT

November 27 at 5:25 am AEDT Japan v Costa Rica: November 27 at 8:25 pm AEDT

November 27 at 8:25 pm AEDT Belgium v Morocco: November 27 at 11:25 pm AEDT

World Cup game times: Week two

Croatia v Canada: November 28 at 2:25 am AEDT

November 28 at 2:25 am AEDT Spain v Germany: November 28 at 5:25 am AEDT

November 28 at 5:25 am AEDT Cameroon v Serbia: November 28 at 8:25 pm AEDT

November 28 at 8:25 pm AEDT Korea Republic v Ghana: November 28 at 11:25 pm AEDT

November 28 at 11:25 pm AEDT Brazil v Switzerland: November 29 at 2:25 am AEDT

November 29 at 2:25 am AEDT Portugal v Uruguay: November 29 at 5:25 am AEDT

November 29 at 5:25 am AEDT Ecuador v Senegal: November 30 at 1:25 am AEDT

November 30 at 1:25 am AEDT Netherlands v Qatar: November 30 at 1:25 am AEDT

November 30 at 1:25 am AEDT Wales v England: November 30 at 5:25 am AEDT

November 30 at 5:25 am AEDT Iran v USA: November 30 at 5:25 am AEDT

November 30 at 5:25 am AEDT Australia v Denmark: December 1 at 12:55 am AEDT

December 1 at 12:55 am AEDT Tunisia v France: December 1 at 1:25 am AEDT

December 1 at 1:25 am AEDT Poland v Argentina: December 1 at 5:25 am AEDT

December 1 at 5:25 am AEDT Saudi Arabia v Mexico: December 1 at 5:25 am AEDT

December 1 at 5:25 am AEDT Canada v Morocco: December 2 at 1:25 am AEDT

December 2 at 1:25 am AEDT Croatia v Belgium: December 2 at 1:25 am AEDT

December 2 at 1:25 am AEDT Japan v Spain: December 2 at 5:25 am AEDT

December 2 at 5:25 am AEDT Costa Rica v Germany: December 2 at 5:25 am AEDT

December 2 at 5:25 am AEDT Korea Republic v Portugal: December 3 at 1:25 am AEDT

December 3 at 1:25 am AEDT Ghana v Uruguay: December 3 at 1:25 am AEDT

December 3 at 1:25 am AEDT Serbia v Switzerland : December 3 at 5:25 am AEDT

: December 3 at 5:25 am AEDT Cameroon v Brazil: December 3 at 5:25 am AEDT

World Cup round of 16 game times

Sunday, December 4

1:25 am AEDT: Netherlands v USA

5:25 am AEDT: Argentina v Australia

Monday, December 5

1:25 am AEDT: France v Poland

5:25 am AEDT: England v Senegal

Tuesday, December 6

1:25 am AEDT: Japan v Croatia

5:25 am AEDT: Brazil v Korea Republic

Wednesday, December 7

1:25 am AEDT: Morocco v Spain

5:25 am AEDT: Portugal v Switzerland

World Cup quarter finals

Saturday, December 10

1:25 am AEDT: W53 v W54

5:25 am AEDT: W49 v W50

Saturday, December 11

1:25 am AEDT: W55 v W56

5:25 am AEDT: W51 v W52

When are the Socceroos playing?

Keen to catch the Socceroos hit the pitch in the World Cup? Aren’t we all? Here’s a list of the upcoming Socceroos matches for the 2022 Men’s World Cup.

Wednesday, November 23, 4:55 am AEDT: France v Australia (4-1, France)

France v Australia Saturday, November 26, 7:25 pm AEDT: Tunisia v Australia (1-0, Australia)

Tunisia v Australia Thursday, December 1, 12:55 am AEDT: Australia v Denmark (1-0, Australia)

Australia v Denmark Sunday, December 4, 5:25 am AEDT: Argentina v Australia (2-1, Argentina)

We’ll continue updating this as the competition progresses.

Can I get tickets to games?

The first and second phases of ticket sales for the World Cup 2022 have closed. The last-minute sales phase for matches is now open for anyone keen to go and watch games IRL. Read more on tickets to the FIFA Men’s World Cup here.

The women’s comp

If you’re wondering about the Women’s World Cup, we have some details for you in that space, too.

In major sporting news for Australia and New Zealand, it’s been confirmed that our nations will be the homes of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20, 2023, and the comp will close at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. If you’re wondering where you can watch that event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live. You can read all about that event here.

This article on the Socceroos and FIFA World Cup 2022 has been updated since its original publish date.