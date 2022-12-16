6 PlayStation Games to Look Forward to in 2023

Earlier this year, PlayStation outlined 22 new games coming to its platform in 2022. A fair chunk of them did indeed release on PS4 and PS5 in 2022, but a few titles have also made their way to the 2023 release lineup. If you’re wondering what games we have to look forward to on PlayStation consoles next year, here are some of the top ones to keep an eye out for in 2023.

PlayStation release dates for 2023

Forspoken

Release date: January 24, 2023

Forspoken has been delayed more times than I can count, so let’s hope it sticks to its release date this time.

The game is a blend of fantasy action, magic, parkour and New York city charm. How those things all combine, I cannot tell you, but you can check out the demo on the PlayStation store now if you want to get a taste yourself.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023 (PS5), April 4 2023 (PS4)

For those who have always dreamed of being a Hogwarts student, Hogwarts Legacy aims to make that dream a reality. Set in the 1890s, long before the age of Harry Potter, players enrol in an open-world RPG experience as a student learning the magical arts and uncovering the secrets Hogwarts has to hide.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Release date: February 28, 2023

Destiny 2’s seventh expansion hits PlayStation in February. Titled Lightfall it is said to be the “end of an era” for the popular franchise and offers players new weapons and a brand-new metropolis to explore.

Resident Evil 4

Release date: March 24, 2023

Nearly 20 years later, Resident Evil 4 will return to the PlayStation in 2023. The remake follows Leon Kennedy’s first day at the Raccoon City Police Department, which quickly devolves into one zombie of a day.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Release date: Spring 2023

Easily one of (if not the) most anticipated games of 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 brings double the Spidey trouble as both Miles and Peter return for their next web-slinging adventure. We don’t have much to go off in terms of plot details, but we do know the infamous symbiote, Venom, will have a part to play in the sequel.

Final Fantasy XVI

Release date: Q2 or Q3 2023 TBC

The long-running Final Fantasy franchise continues in 2023 with Final Fantasy XVI. Taking place in a world of six kingdoms, you’ll play as Clive Rosaria, the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria. XVI is apparently a bit of a different take on the classic formula with more in-depth combat and epic worldbuilding.

Oh, and don’t forget we get a whole new PlayStation gadget in 2023 with the release of the PSVR 2.

If these titles aren’t enough to get you hyped for the new year, stay tuned because we’ll be breaking down all of the new games releasing each month throughout 2023.